D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 6, 2022

It is just the first weekend in the New Year – technically the second weekend – and there are still some great tournaments happening along with some battles among ranked teams to pick from this week. There was a high number of postponements among games I picked in tournament action, but I finished on the plus side in what was contested at 3-1-0 (.750) which raises the overall record slightly to 42-26-6 (.608). Hoping the games get played so I can start the year with a solid pick slate and get the second half on a roll. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Plymouth State v. Fitchburg State

The Panthers are unbeaten in conference play and to keep it that way will need to pick up a key road win against a key MASCAC challenger in the Falcons. Just a bit too much firepower from PSU to stop – PSU, 5-4

Friday, January 7, 2022

WB Mason Winter Classic

St. Anselm v. Albertus Magnus

This matchup showcases teams going in different directions. The Hawks had lost five straight before downing St. Michael’s on Tuesday and face a Falcon squad with seven wins in their last eight games. Falcons get the better of this raptor pairing – Albertus Magnus, 5-3

King’s v. Plattsburgh

The host Cardinals went 2-0-1 in December and would like to build on that momentum in their own tournament. Should not take the Lions lightly and after a slow start, take the win to advance to the title game – Plattsburgh, 6-2

Hobart (5) v. Norwich (8)

The Statesmen picked up a nice trophy in winning the FOPH Middlebury Tournament last weekend while Norwich had to postpone their tournament. Home ice and building on positive momentum are the difference in this one – Hobart, 3-2

Middlebury v. Trinity

The Panthers have several busy weeks with Tuesday games upcoming throughout the month of January that started this week with a 1-0 OT loss at Bowdoin. Another bus trip for the weekend and a tough “L” – Trinity, 3-1

Cortland v. Nazareth

The Red Dragons have now one three in a row including Tuesday’s win over Rivier. Taking to the road and looking to show they can win as a visiting team just as well – Cortland, 4-2

Stevenson v. Geneseo (2)

The Knights have been tasting their sole defeat of the first half since December 11 and the Mustangs are going to face an early onslaught accordingly. This one is close with Ryan Kenny playing stellar hockey for Stevenson – Geneseo, 4-2

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Curry (13) v. Utica (3)

The upset alert is on! Curry is good and the Pioneers can ill-afford to look past them to Sunday’s game with Oswego. Third period goals the key for the Colonels – Curry, 5-4

St. Michael’s v. Assumption

This NE-10 battle could be very important as everyone is looking up at Southern New Hampshire and weekend splits aren’t going to garner enough points to start closing the gap. The Greyhounds help their cause with a weekend sweep – Assumption, 5-3

Colby v. Hamilton

The Mules are in the midst of five of six games on the road and will be looking to improve their position in the NESCAC standings against a Hamilton squad sitting above them. Endicott win showed Mules how to win the close games – Colby, 3-2

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Framingham State

A trap game if ever there was one for the Corsairs – while FSU has struggled in the first-half of the season, UMD can’t look past the two point opportunity on the road. They get it done but barely – UMD, 3-2

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Oswego v. Utica (3)

The Lakers have been playing better hockey and took No. 4 Augsburg the full sixty minutes in a 2-1 loss last weekend. Goals have been hard to come by and three just not enough against the Pioneers – Utica, 4-3

The second-half is officially underway and hopefully the players haven’t enjoyed too much of the holiday spirit. – “Drop the Puck!”