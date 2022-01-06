This Week in NCHC Hockey: Omaha success starts between the pipes with Vegas prospect Saville leading the charge

Omaha announced bad news Tuesday, as COVID-19 protocols forced the Mavericks to postpone a home series scheduled for this weekend against Denver.

When the Mavericks return to action, though — as of now, Jan. 14-15 at North Dakota — they’ll expect to have a strong-playing goaltender starting between the pipes.

Omaha junior Isaiah Saville is fresh off his fifth NCHC goaltender of the week award, and second in a row. He made 26 saves Friday in a 3-2 loss at St. Lawrence, with the Saints scoring two power-plays. On Saturday, Saville pitched a 21-save shutout in Canton, N.Y., blanking an opponent for the second time in the Mavericks’ last three games.

Saville has four shutouts this season, and six in his collegiate career. He has featured in 15 of Omaha’s (14-6) 20 games this season. His play has helped the Mavericks, ranked 15th in the latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, stay in the hunt for a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

The Mavericks are yet to be swept on any weekend this season, and have only lost back-to-back games once, dropping consecutive games in December against Colorado College and No. 3 Western Michigan.

Saville recently told USCHO.com that Omaha’s ability to quickly recover from setbacks is down to the team’s culture.

“It goes back to what we do day-in and day-out, and that’s to prepare for the games for the weekend and the rest of the season,” Saville said.

“I think we’re really good at focusing on the task at hand and making sure we do everything we can to be prepared for the next day and the next day, just to give ourselves a better chance for what’s coming up.”

Saville was a fifth-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2019 NHL Draft. Vegas representatives get in touch with him periodically, and he is made aware when they’ll have someone on-site to watch him in a game.

He does not feel, however, that being drafted adds any pressure on him. He credits Omaha coach Mike Gabinet for this.

“The culture of our team is that we’re not a bunch of individuals,” Saville said. “Nobody’s higher or lower than anybody else, and that shows in the depth of our lineup, from our three goalies to our forwards and D-men.

“Any of us can play on any given night, and whether you’re a draft pick or not, Coach Gabs doesn’t care about that, and he’ll sit you if he wants to.”

With a career-best .927 save percentage, Saville is working to ensure that he remains Omaha’s go-to goalie during the second half of the season. Keeping up his good recent play would help, and he’s not getting ahead of himself.

“I’m continuing to improve and mature, and I wouldn’t say there are any monthly goals or anything like that,” Saville said. “I just focus in the moment and make sure I’m prepared and working every day.

“That’s a big part of our team in terms of egos being left at the door. We just work every day to get better.”