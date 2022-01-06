Denver’s Stapley, Wisconsin’s Ceulemans, Minnesota State’s McKay garner December HCA national men’s college hockey honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s college hockey national players of the month for December.

Denver’s Brett Stapley is the player of the month, followed by Wisconsin’s Corson Ceulemans as the national rookie of the month and Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay the top goaltender.

Stapley went for five goals and nine points in five games, leading the Pioneers to a 4-1-0 mark. Included in numbers: his first collegiate hat trick at Arizona State and a game-winning goal versus Alaska.

Named the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Best Defenseman of the Tournament for being outstanding at both ends of the ice, Ceulemans collected two goals and seven points in four games and led the Badgers to a 2-1-1 mark. Was in on seven of Wisconsin’s 13 goals in the month.

McKay went 5-0 in December, allowing a single goal in each of the five contests and capping the month with a 26-save 2-1 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth. For the month, McKay had a 0.99 GAA with a save percentage of .946.