Minnesota Duluth’s Hughes, Union’s Matsoukas, Minnesota State’s Frank, Penn State’s Bothun collect December HCA national women’s college hockey honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s college hockey national players of the month for December.

Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes is the player of the month, followed by Union’s Sophie Matsoukas as the national rookie of the month and Minnesota State’s Calla Frank and Penn State’s Josie Bothun the top goaltenders.

Hughes led the WCHA with four goals and five assists for nine points in December’s five games, also leading the NCAA in points per game on the month. Making the numbers even more impressive: all five games came against top-10 opponents. The Bulldogs split with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Minnesota before winning at No. 10 Harvard on the last day of the month.

Matsoukas allowed just two goals in 166-plus minutes, making 91 saves in the process and recording her first career shutout. In all, she enjoyed a 0.72 GAA and a save percentage of .978.

Frank had a phenomenal December, allowing only six goals in six games (0.99 GAA, 4-1-1), stopping 140 of 146 shots (.959). On consecutive weekends against St. Thomas and St. Cloud State, Frank and the Mavericks swept four games, taking 3-0 and 3-1 wins from each opponent.

She only played two games, but Bothun was perfect, going 45 for 45 in a pair of 3-0 road shutouts at New Hampshire. With 25 wins in 38 starts, Bothun set the PSU career win record and her two shutouts gave her eight, also a PSU record.