USA Hockey adds Minnesota State’s Hastings, St. Cloud State’s Larson, Penn State’s Dawes to men’s Olympic team coaching staff

USA Hockey announced today the men’s Olympic team assistant coaches for the 2022 games in Beijing that will work under head coach David Quinn.

The assistants currently with NCAA hockey teams include Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings, St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson and Penn State video coach Alex Dawes.

In addition, Scott Young (Boston University), current director of player development for the Pittsburgh Penguins and David Lassonde (Dartmouth, Denver, New Hampshire, Miami, Wisconsin), national goaltending coach for USA Hockey, will join Quinn with Team USA.

“We have a group of assistants who not only bring passion and experience, but who know how to win,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. “Together with David Quinn, we’re thrilled with the group of coaches that will lead our team in Beijing.”

USA Hockey also announced additional support staff for the team, including assistant GM Marc Boxer, team leader Brij Singh, equipment managers Scott Aldrich and Nate LaPoint (Wisconsin), athletic trainers Stan Wong and Jason Hodges, team physician Dr. Michael Stuart, senior director of communications Dave Fischer and Michael Reedy, communications.