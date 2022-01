The Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s hockey team had its 2022 opening weekend slate cut in half as the game at Hamline on Sunday, Jan. 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Pipers program.

Both teams will work to find a makeup date for the game.

UWSP’s game at Augsburg on Saturday, Jan. 8, will still be played as scheduled. Puck drop in Minneapolis is set for 7 p.m. CST.