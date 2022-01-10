Minnesota State keeps top spot with 42 first-place votes in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 42 first-place votes, Minnesota State is the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll for the fourth straight week.

Quinnipiac remains No. 2 with five first-place nods and Western Michigan is again third in the poll.

Michigan moves up two spots to No. 4 and garnered three first-place votes.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 10, 2022

St. Cloud State drops one spot to No. 5, while Denver is up one to No. 7, Minnesota is up one to No. 8, Cornell leaps five to No. 9, and North Dakota tumbles five places to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.