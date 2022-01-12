COVID-19 protocols postpone Jan. 14-15 Omaha-North Dakota hockey series

This weekend’s NCHC series between Omaha and North Dakota, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at UND’s Ralph Engelstad Arena, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the North Dakota hockey program.

This series will attempt to be made up later this season. If the games are unable to be rescheduled, the games will be declared no contests.

If all NCHC teams do not play an equal number of conference games at the conclusion of the regular season, points-per-game (conference points/games played) will be used to re-order the final standings.

Additional schedule changes may be announced later today.