NCHC announces slew of schedule changes for Jan. 14-15, makeup dates for rescheduled games

In addition to the Omaha at North Dakota series postponed earlier today, the NCHC has announced this weekend’s series between Western Michigan and Colorado College at CC’s Ed Robson Arena and the St. Cloud State at Denver series at DU’s Magness Arena, both slated for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, have been postponed.

In an effort to make up all scheduled games and complete a 96-game NCHC slate, Omaha will now travel to Denver this weekend for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16. Puck drop for both of those games at Magness Arena is set for 6 p.m. MT.

The Pioneers and Mavericks series in Omaha, which was initially postponed last weekend until Feb. 4-5, will now take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at UNO’s Baxter Arena when the two sides were originally slated to play in Denver.

In order to make space on the calendar for the remaining postponed series, Western Michigan’s series at St. Cloud State and Colorado College’s series at North Dakota, currently slated for Feb. 4-5, will be pushed back one weekend to Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12.

In doing so, the Feb. 4-5 weekend becomes open, and the three series postponed this weekend will be rescheduled for those dates. Omaha at North Dakota, St. Cloud State at Denver and Western Michigan at Colorado College will all move to Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5.

Dates for the Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State series, which was postponed last weekend (Jan. 7-8), are still being finalized.

This Friday’s game between St. Cloud State and Denver was scheduled to be televised on CBS Sports Network. Any future game and television adjustments will be announced at a later date.

This weekend’s NCHC slate now has Miami visiting Minnesota Duluth as scheduled on Friday and Saturday, while Omaha heads to Denver Saturday and Sunday.