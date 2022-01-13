D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 13, 2022

COVID impacts aside – yes, the scheduling has been challenging but there have also been some great games early in 2022 to get excited about as conference play returns across the region. While there continues to be a high number of postponements, I am starting to pick reasonably well in the games that are being played. Last week I finished at 6-2-0 (.750) which inches the overall record a bit higher to 48-28-6 (.622). Some more great contests upcoming both in conference and non-conference play. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Plymouth State

The Panthers, like the rest of the conference is anxious to get back to game action in 2022. This one should feature some offensive fireworks and the home team ekes it out – PSU, 5-4

Friday, January 14, 2022

University of New England (9) v. Salve Regina

Two of the top contenders in the CCC face-off in a meaningful game in the standings. The Seahawks want to move closer to the Nor’easters at the top, but the visitors prevail with a big third period – UNE, 5-3

Babson (6) v. Hobart (5)

The Statesmen are off to a great start in 2022 while the Beavers have yet to play a game coming out of the break. Tough place to get a road win and even harder to fall in OT – Hobart, 3-2

Wesleyan v. Colby

This NESCAC battle probably will end up as a tie but since I am picking winners, we will go with the home team and the Mule Train rolling past the Cardinals – barely – Colby, 4-3

Southern New Hampshire v. Stonehill

The Penmen had a perfect first-half in conference play and do not want the Skyhawks to spoil the party. A good start for SNHU in a game that they show some grit – SNHU, 3-1

Wilkes (7) v. Stevenson

The Mustangs had been unbeaten in 10 straight games before last week’s losses at Geneseo and Brockport. Back to league play but the competition isn’t any easier with a Colonels squad anxious to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Cortland – Wilkes, 4-2

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Geneseo (2) v. Williams

The style of play for both of these teams should produce some very exciting hockey. The Knights have had a pattern of starting fast and they do so against the Ephs – Geneseo, 5-2

Rivier v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals will not look past Rivier even after a big rivalry game with Middlebury the day before. Need to get some positive momentum if they are going to contend in SUNYAC – Plattsburgh, 5-3

Utica (3) v. Manhattanville

The Pioneers have been laser focused and playing very good hockey. Sean Dickson has been stellar in goal, and he is the difference maker in this hard fought UCHC battle – Utica, 5-2

St. Anselm v. Post

In this NE-10 battle I would normally be running with the Hawks, but St. A’s has struggled to find their game so far this season. The Eagles are tough at home and find a way to win – Post, 5-3

Cortland v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds have played well in marquee games and Cortland has pushed every team to their brink as a visitor. The big sheet could be an impact here, but Luca Durante outduels Tate Brandon – Cortland, 3-2

Fredonia v. Canton

The Kangaroos view every SUNYAC opponent as a conference foe and play them like it is a playoff game. Home ice and motivation get the win – Canton, 3-2

The action is heating up and with many re-scheduled contests happening mid-week, the teams are going to need to pace themselves in the second-half – “Drop the Puck!”