Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for women’s conference teams.

The women’s series between Boston University and Maine, previously scheduled for Jan. 14-15, has been postponed. Hockey East and the two schools are working to reschedule the games to a later date.

Additionally, the women’s game between Northeastern and Boston University, originally scheduled for Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Agganis Arena, has been rescheduled for Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at Walter Brown Arena.