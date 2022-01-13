Hobart men’s hockey announces changes to weekend schedule with Babson, Southern Maine

Hobart announced Thursday that the fifth-ranked hockey team’s schedule for this weekend, Jan. 14-15, has been altered due to COVID safety protocols in the visiting teams.

The Statesmen’s game against sixth-ranked Babson has been moved from Friday, Jan. 14 to Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.

Hobart’s game against Southern Maine has been canceled.

All spectators are asked to monitor their health and stay home if experiencing any COVID symptoms. Spectators are required to wear a properly fitting mask while inside The Cooler. Fans who cannot make the trip to Geneva, New York, can follow all the action with Live Stats and HWS All-Access video.