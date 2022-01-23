D-III West Weekend Hockey Wrap

After falling 3-2 to UW-River Falls on Friday, UW-Stevens Point returned to the top of the conference with a 4-1 win over the Falcons Saturday.

Fletcher Anderson scored twice to pave the way for the Pointers, the 13th-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

UW-Stevens Point improved to 12-5-1 overall and 7-2 in the WIAC on a night when Nicholas Aromatario and Carter Roo both dished out two assists apiece and Ryan Wagner picked up his 10th win of the season thanks to a 19-ave effort.

The Falcons opened the weekend with a 3-2 win over the Pointers on Friday, and despite Saturday’s loss, they remain in second place with a 6-3 record in conference play. UW-River Falls is 10-8-1 overall.

Down 2-1 in Friday’s game, the Falcons scored twice in the third period and earn a win that put them in a first-place tie with the Pointers in the standings.

Cory Schillo tied the game at 2-2 with eight minutes left in the third before Noah Roofe punched in a power-play goal to give the Falcons the lead for good. Roofe’s goal was his seventh of the season.

Dysen Skinner made 40 saves for the Falcons, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Blugolds bounce back

A two-game losing streak for UW-Eau Claire came to an end Saturday as the Blugolds rolled past UW-Superior 4-1.

Four different players scored for the Blugolds. Willy Stauber, Ryan Green, Blake Kryska and Connor Szmul all punched in goals for UW-Eau Claire, which improved to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in the WIAC. Ryan Ouellette made 24 saves for his sixth win.

UW-Superior won Friday’s game 3-0, stretching its win streak to five games while also ending a stretch of eight consecutive losses to the Blugolds.

Artur Terchiyev scored a goal and an assist while Jordan Martin dished out two assists. Myles Hektor stopped 30 shots.

UW-Superior is 11-4-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the WIAC.

Pipers earn split with Cardinals

Hamline closed out the weekend with a 2-1 win over Saint Mary’s Saturday to salvage a split in their MIAC series and win their first conference game of the season.

Hamline scored twice in the second period to notch the win on Saturday. It’s the Pipers’ first victory since Nov. 23.

Brendan Sheehan scored at the 9:20 mark of the period and Jackson Bond cashed in on a power-play opportunity five minutes later.

Hamline held a 34-22 advantage in shots and Kevin Lake made 21 saves.

It was the Cardinals, though, that came away with a 4-2 win in the series opener. They used a balanced attack to get the job done as four different players scored. It marks the 16th consecutive game where Saint Mary’s hasn’t had a player score multiple goals.

Nathan Solis scored his first collegiate goal and Kellen Tharaldson tallied a goal and an assist while Callahan Nauss assisted on all four goals.

Thomas Magnavite and Gabe Potyk also scored goals and Connor Close notched the win with 25 saves.

The Cardinals are 6-10-1 overall and 4-4 in the MIAC. Hamline is 3-9-1 overall and 1-5 in the MIAC.

Crosby records hat trick

It was a big night for Lewis Crosby, who came through with his third hat trick of the season in Friday’s game against St. Scholastica.

His effort helped the Johnnies forge a 5–5 tie with the Saints, but St. Scholastica came away with the extra point in the standings with its 1-0 win in the shootout.

Crosby is the first from Saint John’s to have at least three hat tricks in a season since Craig Herr racked up six during the 1991-92 season.

Jack Olsen dished out three assists for the Johnnies and Peter Tabor finished his night with one goal and one assist.

Mac Berglove tallied 33 saves on a night when the Saints held a narrow 38-37 advantage in shots.

The Saints led 2-1 after one period and 4-3 after two. Fillimon Ledenkov tallied two goals and an assist. Tyler Hinterser and Nathan Adrian recorded two assists apiece.

The Johnnies improve to 9-5-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the MIAC. St. Scholastica is 6-6-2 overall and 3-4-1 in the conference.

Cobbers roll past Gusties

Concordia dominated its series against Gustavus, completing the sweep with a 5-1 win on Saturday. The Cobbers won the opener 7-1.

The Cobbers scored three goals in the opening period and never looked back as they notched their second series sweep of the season and catapulted themselves into second place in the league standings. They are 8-7-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the MIAC. The Cobbers have outscored their opponents 26-11 in the first period of games this season.

Parker Simonson scored twice and Jackson Nelson racked up 20 saves to secure his sixth win of the year.

Dylan Gast scored the lone goal for the Gusties, who are still searching for their first conference win. Gustavus is 4-10-2 overall and 0-5-1 in the MIAC

Bulldogs stay on a roll

Adrian continues to do what it has done all season – win games.

The top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll swept Lake Forest, winning 7-4 and 8-3 to stretch its win streak to 18 games.

John Kalijan and Ty Enns both scored twice while Matt Couto dished out four assists as the Bulldogs improved to 18-1 overall and 12-0 in the NCHA. Cameron Gray made 27 saves.

Adrian scored four times in the opening period to set the tone for a win that marked the 167th for head coach Adam Krug at Adrian. He is now tied for the most wins in program history.

Adrian was on the brink of an upset early on Friday as Lake Forest jumped on top 2-0 in the opening period. Jared Gerger and David Cohen both scored for the Foresters to give them the early lead. Lake Forest fell to 6-12-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the conference.

Fifteen and counting for the Green Knights

Ranked seventh in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III Men’s poll, St. Norbert continues to play like one of the best teams in the nation.

The Green Knights won twice against Marian over the weekend and have now won their last 15 games, the longest win streak in a single season.

They defeated the Sabres 2-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

Special teams play made all the difference. The Green Knights stopped all five of the Sabres’ power-play opportunities in Saturday’s win while also scoring a short-handed goal.

Liam Fraser scored twice while Carter Hottmann and Evan Cholak also scored for St. Norbert, which is now 16-3 overall and 12-0 in the conference. Johnny Roberts made 25 saves for the Green Knights.

Raiders sweep Falcons

MSOE used a four-goal first period to set the tone for a 5-1 win over Concordia Saturday and complete a weekend sweep of the Falcons.

The Raiders took 53 shots in Saturday’s win and five players tallied assists. Garrett Gintoli scored two goals to pace the offense.

MSOE opened the weekend with a 5-2 over the Falcons on Friday. The Raiders scored four goals in the final period to secure the win.

They had trailed 2-1 heading into the period after the Falcons scored twice to take the lead in the second. Justin Scwartzmiller and Sean Hofstetter both scored to give Concordia the lead.

But MSOE battled back, with Nigel Nelson scoring the game winner at the 7:20 mark of the third period.

The Raiders have now won seven consecutive games against the Falcons and are 7-9-2 overall and 5-5-1 in the conference. Concordia is 2-13-2 overall and 1-6-1 in the NCHA.