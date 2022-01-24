Former Northeastern star Coyne Schofield tabbed captain of 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team; Decker, Knight, Stecklein alternates

Three-time Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield (Northeastern) will serve as captain of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, while Brianna Decker (Wisconsin), Hilary Knight (Wisconsin) and Lee Stecklein (Minnesota) were named as alternate captains.

“It is an honor to be named captain of Team USA alongside Brianna, Hilary and Lee,” Coyne Schofield said in a statement. “I’m thankful to have had so many accomplished leaders to look up to. This team is a resilient group, filled with amazing leaders and game changers. We are so ready for our journey in Beijing to begin.”

The four served in the same leadership roles for both the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship and the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota.

Team USA will look to win its second straight gold medal after topping the podium at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The U.S. opens competition on Feb. 3 against Finland. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. in Beijing, 8:10 a.m. ET.