Minnesota State gets 20 first-place votes, goes back to No. 1 in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 20 first-place votes this week, Minnesota State regains the top spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Former No. 1 Quinnipiac picked up 18 first-place votes and falls to No. 2 this week.

Western Michigan is up one to No. 3 and garnered eight first-place votes, while Michigan drops one to fourth, getting three first-place votes.

Denver earned the last first-place vote and retains the No. 5 ranking in this week’s poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 24, 2022

St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and Cornell remain Nos. 6-8, respectively, while Massachusetts jumps five to sit ninth and Minnesota is up one to No. 10.

North Dakota tumbles out of the top 10, going from ninth to 13th this week.

Just one new team enters the rankings this week, Merrimack at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams also received votes in the weekly poll.

