Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 11 nominees for 2022 honors

Saint Mary’s senior captain Delaney Wolf accepts the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award from Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation executive director Matt Patrick (photo: Deb Nahrgang/Saint Mary’s University).

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation on Tuesday announced 11 nominees for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award, which is celebrating its 27th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community at large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

Wyatt Aamodt, Sr., D, Minnesota State
Brendan Budy, Jr., F, North Dakota
Kevin Fitzgerald, Gr., F, St. Cloud State *
Gabbie Hughes, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth
Jordan Keeley, Sr., G, Saint Mary’s
Josh Kosack, Gr., F, Union * ^
Paetyn Levis, Sr., F, Ohio State
Ben Patt, Sr., G, Minnesota Duluth
Hannah Price, Jr., D, Rensselaer
Graham Slaggert, Sr., F, Notre Dame
Andrew Walker/Jacob Adkins, Jr., F, UMass Boston *^

* Repeat nominee
^ Repeat finalist

Finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2022 recipient will be honored on Friday, April 8 during Frozen Four weekend in Boston.

Delaney Wolf of Saint Mary’s was honored as the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient.

