UW-Superior men’s hockey series with UW-Stevens Point scheduled for Jan. 28-29 canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The WIAC men’s hockey series between UW-Superior and UW-Stevens Point scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Per WIAC COVID-19 procedures, the games are deemed a “no contest.” The games will not count toward the overall record of either team or for NCAA Division III postseason selection purposes.

The teams have rescheduled the games for Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, both at K.B. Willett Arena beginning at 7 p.m. both evenings. The rescheduled games will be nonconference contests.