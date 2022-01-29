CHA suspends Lindenwood’s Stitt one game for spearing penalty Jan. 28 against Syracuse

College Hockey America announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Lindenwood defenseman Maddison Stitt, effective for the Lions’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Stitt’s spearing of an opponent at the 5:57 mark of the third period in Lindenwood’s road game of Friday, Jan. 28 against Syracuse.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Lindenwood’s next scheduled Division I game is today, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Syracuse.

Stitt would be eligible to return for the Lions’ Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 contest at RIT.