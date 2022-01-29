No. 3 Western Michigan downs No. 7 Minnesota Duluth in OT, No. 11 Notre Dame does same to No. 10 Minnesota, top-ranked Minnesota State sweeps Arizona State, Air Force edges Army in OT

No. 11 Notre Dame posted an exciting 3-2 overtime victory over No. 10 Minnesota on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Landon Slaggert buried the game-winning goal just 32 seconds into the overtime with assists from Graham Slaggert and Spencer Stastney. Max Ellis and Trevor Janicke also scored for the Irish.

.@slaggs_9 wins it in OT!☘️ What a way to cap off Saturday night hockey in South Bend!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0i4s52ZB7I — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 30, 2022

Minnesota native Ryan Bischel made 24 saves in the win, while Justen Close posted 20 saves for Minnesota.

The Gophers were 0 for 3 on the power play, while Notre Dame was 0 for 4. For the weekend series, Notre Dame held Minnesota to an 0 for 6 mark on the power play.

Just 32 seconds into the overtime period, Stastney got the puck across the ice to Graham Slaggert, who found his brother Landon, who broke into the offensive zone and slammed home his own rebound for the game-winning goal.

Ben Meyers and Bryce Brodzinski scored for the Gophers.

Michigan Tech 5, Bemidji State 2

No. 18 Michigan Tech earned its third straight CCHA sweep after defeating Bemidji State 5-2 Saturday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The Huskies scored three goals in the third to break a 2-2 tie.

“I feel that was our best all-around performance of the year,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “These are huge conference points which could lead to an exciting February for us.”

Tech improved to 14-8-1 overall and 11-5-0 in the CCHA, taking over second place in the standings behind Minnesota State.

Western Michigan 3, Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

Josh Passolt’s second goal of the game won it for the third-ranked Broncos 1:51 into overtime.

Ronnie Attard had tied the game 2-2 for WMU just 58 seconds into the third period.

Noah Cates and Connor Kelley netted goals for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs.

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 3 (UND wins shootout)

Chris Jandric and Jake Sanderson scored in the second and third periods, respectively, to bring the Fighting Hawks into the 3-3 tie.

Veeti Miettinen, Nick Perbix and Micah Miller gave the Huskies a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Ethan Frisch also scored for North Dakota, who won the shootout with Ashton Calder’s goal in the fourth round.

Minnesota State 5, Arizona State 3

Mavericks netminder Dryden McKay hit the 100 career-win plateau as No. 1 Minnesota State downed Arizona State 5-3 in Mankato Saturday night.

McKay, who turned aside 21 shots, stands 25-4-0 on the year with tonight’s win. And with 100 career victories, McKay ranks third all-time in NCAA Division I men’s hockey in wins. Only Marty Turco (Michigan 1995-98, 127 wins) and Steve Shields (Michigan, 1991-94, 111 wins) rank ahead of McKay.

The Mavericks, who have won five games in a row and 14 of their last 15, got a goal and two assists from Cade Borchardt in downing the visiting Sun Devils.

Denver 4, Miami 2

The No. 5 Pioneers defeated Miami 4-2 on Saturday night at Goggin Ice Center to sweep the weekend set.

Ryan Barrow scored the game-winning goal off a rebound 5:42 into the third period, and senior Brett Stapley contributed three assists as DU extended its unbeaten streak to a season-best eight games (7-0-1).

Ryan Barrow cleans up in front to give DU back the lead! pic.twitter.com/doV4NLlesC — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 30, 2022

Sean Behrens and Cameron Wright also scored, while McKade Webster sealed the game with an empty-net marker from center ice with 1:08 left.

Magnus Chrona made 19 saves in getting the win in goal.

Cornell 2, Harvard 2 (Harvard wins shootout)

Brenden Locke and Matt Stienburg scored goals and Ian Shane made a career-high 34 saves in Cornell’s 2-2 tie with Harvard on Saturday night at Lynah Rink.

The Crimson went on to win a six-round shootout to secure the extra point in the ECAC Hockey standings.

Marshall Rifai and Matthew Coronato scored second-period goals for Harvard and Mitchell Gibson made the deciding save in the shootout.

Ohio State 6, Penn State 0

No. 12 Ohio State scored twice in each period on Saturday night to defeat Penn State 6-0 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Jakub Dobeš had 51 saves and 13 Buckeyes had a point in the win.

✖️ Freshman Jakub Dobeš had a career-high 5⃣1⃣ saves tonight at PSU for his third shutout of the season. He stopped 97 of 99 shots he faced in the series at Penn State. #GoBucks @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/hgh1ObJeXM — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 30, 2022

Jake Wise led the Buckeyes with two goals and three points, while Joe Dunlap had a goal and an assist and Michael Gildon and Quinn Preston each had two assists to pace the Buckeye scorers.

Air Force 3, Army West Point 2 (OT)

Nate Horn’s second goal of the game at 4:07 of the extra session lifted the Falcons to the thrilling win at Cadet Ice Arena.

ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴏᴛ ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴡɪɴɴɪɴɢ ɢᴏᴀʟ 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bsd8vHA52D — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) January 30, 2022

Parker Brown also scored for Air Force, while Eric Butte and Joey Baez tallied for the Black Knights.

“This series is so special and is so crucial to the growth of both teams,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “We had to flush what happened on Friday. We were a completely different team tonight than we were last night. Even as well as we were playing, we blinked in the second period and all the sudden we went from up 1-0 to down 2-1. Sometimes in life, you have to take a step back to take two steps forward.

“As painful as Friday was, maybe we needed that to teach us a hard lesson. So proud of our guys for finding a way to get it done.”