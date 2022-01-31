D-III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – January 31, 2022

Schedule adjustments abounded in New England but not due to COVID as Mother Nature sent a Nor’easter our way for the weekend. Still there were some big upsets across the CCC, important wins among conference leaders in the NEHC and SUNYAC and some overtime thrillers in the NE-10. Here’s this week’s wrap-up for all the great action:

CCC

Curry came into the weekend unbeaten on home ice, but Salve Regina had no regard for that stat as they knocked off the No. 10 ranked Colonels 3-2 on Friday. In a playoff style game, the teams stayed scoreless until George Sennott gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead late in the second period. Sennott scored again to extend the lead to 2-0 and Nicholas Latinovich stopped all 36 shots he faced in the 2-0 road win for Salve Regina.

The upset bug also hit No. 12 Endicott as Suffolk surprised the Gulls with a 3-2 win on Friday. Goaltender Cal Wilcox stopped 29 of 31 shots and Nick Lachaine’s power play goal late in the third period was the difference maker for the Rams who moved to 4-6-3 in CCC play.

The University of New England also faced a stern challenge from Wentworth on Friday as the Nor’easters had to rally back from two one-goal deficits to earn a 6-4 win over the Leopards. Three unanswered goals in the final ten minutes of regulation turned a 4-3 deficit into the winning margin led by Jake Fuss’ goal and three assists.

Independents

On Tuesday night, Anna Maria won for the third time in four games downing Wesleyan 3-2. Brendan Boncore stopped 33 of 35 shots and Derek Raposo broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period to help level the AmCats record at 7-7-2.

In another Independent v. NESCAC matchup, Albertus Magnus skated to a 3-3 tie with Connecticut College on Tuesday night. Cameron Weitzman opened the scoring for the Falcons, but the Camels answered back with a pair of goals before Dino Antoniadis tied it for visitors in the final minute of the second period. The Camels again took a one-goal lead early in the third period, but Weitzman tied the game just seven seconds later for what would be the final tally through overtime.

On Thursday and Friday, the Falcons faced Canton in a two-game series and opened with a convincing 5-2 win behind a quick 3-0 first period lead and goals from five different players. On Friday, the Falcons completed the series sweep with a 5-1 win. A four-goal third period broke open a 1-1 tie as the Falcons were led by Jonathan Stein’s two goals.

MASCAC

The Fitchburg State Falcons extended their win streak to five games with two MASCAC victories over Framingham State and Worcester State. On Tuesday, the Rams jumped out to an early two-goal lead as Zachary Bettmeng and Ethan Cervonayco scored at the eight second mark and 3:22 mark respectively. The Falcons got their game into high gear launching 64 shots at Ram netminder Trevor Stenberg and scored five unanswered goals including four with the man advantage in a 5-2 win. On Thursday, the Falcons’ Anthony Ceolin got his team off to the early 2-0 lead and teammate Rece Bergeman’s early second period tally proved to be the game-winner in a 3-2 win over Worcester State.

Keeping pace with the Falcons, Plymouth State also picked up a pair of wins in conference play this week. In a key matchup with Massachusetts-Dartmouth on Tuesday, the Panthers saw a 2-1 lead erased on a deflected shot from Sky Silverstein with just 35 seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game to overtime. In the extra session, Myles Abbate with an assist from JR Barone gave the Panthers the hard fought 3-2 win. On Thursday, Plymouth State found an easier time with Salem State scoring three goals in each of the first and third periods for a 6-2 win. Peter Laviolette picked up a goal and two assist for the Panthers.

Fitchburg State and Plymouth State were scheduled to play in a battle for first place on Saturday, January 29th but due to a pending blizzard the game has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, February 1 at PSU.

NE-10

Overtime winners were on display in NE-10 play as both St. Anselm and Assumption needed extra time to pick up wins on Friday. In a game that saw St. Michael’s rally from one-goal deficits two times, Case Kantgias’ power play goal just 24 seconds into the third period tied the game at 3-3 for the Purple Knights ultimately sending the game to overtime. With just 19 seconds remaining in the extra session, Matt Hayes with assists from Andrew Andary and Jack Murphy secured the 4-3 win for the Hawks. On Saturday, Andary added to his weekend point total with two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win for St. Anselm. The Hawks raced to a 5-0 lead before the Purple Knights broke Nick Howard’s shutout bid late in the third period.

Assumption continued their hot play of late with a 3-2 overtime win over Post on Friday. Patrick Murphy bookended a pair of Greyhound goals to tie the game for Post at 2-2. In overtime Robert Holyoke setup Dara Conneely for the game winner in the opening two minutes that extended the Greyhound win streak to four games. David Altman stopped 36 of 38 shots as Assumption was outshot 38-32.

NEHC

After a come-from-behind win over Amherst on Tuesday, Babson faced a pair of key NEHC contests against Skidmore and Castleton. On Friday, against the red-hot Thoroughbreds, the teams were even at 1-1 after two periods of play but Kaeden Patrick gave Skidmore a 2-1 lead less than two minutes into the third period. Babson responded with Thomas Kramer scoring twice in a four minute span for a 3-2 lead that Brad Arvanitis made stand up for the win. On Saturday, Ryan Black’s two goals help lead the Beavers to a 5-1 win over Castleton. Black’s second goal of the game was his 100th point at Babson.

Massachusetts-Boston was looking to show they are in the conference hunt and helped themselves on Friday with a win over No. 7 Elmira. After falling behind 2-0, the Beacons rallied on three goals in the second period. Ethan Nitkin scored a pair and Devin Moran picked up the game-winning goal in a 3-2 game. Sam Best made 31 saves for the Beacons who put the game on lockdown in the third period to support Best. After moving the scheduled Saturday date with Hobart to Sunday, the Beacons tied the Statesmen 2-2 for a strong conference weekend.

Norwich needed an overtime goal from Joe Nagle to subdue Alex LaPlante and the New England College Pilgrims on Sunday. The 3-2 final saw Spencer Kozlowski stop 53 of 56 Cadet shots keeping the game close throughout. The win moved the Cadets to 7-4-3 in the NEHC.

NESCAC

Middlebury broke through for their first conference win dramatic fashion earning a 3-2 overtime victory over Hamilton on Tuesday. The Continentals took a 2-1 lead over the Panthers on second period goals from William Neault and shorthanded from Jordi Jefferson. In the third period Chris Garbe tied the game for the Panthers and then scored the overtime winner with an unassisted gem.

Connor Blanchard and Henry Molson gave visiting Colby a 2-0 lead with first period goals just over a minute apart, but Andy Beran was the story for the Mules making 38 saves in a 3-1 win over Bowdoin in an always big rivalry game. Jake MacDonald sealed the win with his third period marker as the Mules were outshot 39-15 by the Polar Bears.

Trinity picked up a big road win against Amherst as Patrick Pugliese made 25 saves and Cole Poliziani scored two goals in a 3-1 win for the Bantams. Looking to reach a season high three-game win streak, the Bantams fell just short as Hamilton eked out a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. After Devan Tongue tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, it took just 56 seconds for Grisha Gotovets to find the back of the net giving the Continentals a much needed win and breaking a four-game losing streak.

Fisher Shea scored a goal and added two assists to lead Tufts to a 4-0 win over Middlebury on Friday. Four different players scored in support for Josh Sarlo who picked up the shutout making 33 saves.

Wesleyan earned a winning weekend that started with a 3-1 win over Hamilton. Three first period goals from Emmet Powell, Uri Lurie and Owen Sweet were all Marc Smith needed in goal to pick up the 28-save win. The Cardinals fell behind Amherst on Sunday by a score of 2-0 in the first period but then reeled off three unanswered goals from Kyle Anderson, Powell and Danny Sorabella to take a 3-2 road win over the Mammoths.

SUNYAC

Geneseo and Plattsburgh renewed their rivalry on Friday with the Knights emerging with a 6-3 win that needed late scoring for some comfort over the Cardinals. Domenic Garozzo scored a hat trick for the Knights who also saw Peter Morgan chip in with a goal and three assists for Geneseo in the win. On Saturday the Knights beat Potsdam handily by a 12-2 score. Dan Bosio (six points) and Nicholas Elia (four points) both score hat tricks for the Knights.

Oswego headed to Cortland on Friday looking to extend their win streak against the tough Red Dragons. The first two periods saw the teams exchange goals and the lead with Nate Berke’s power play goal helping Cortland tie the game at 3-3 entering the third period. Oswego’s Mr. Clutch, Travis Broughman gave the Lakers the lead for good at 7:16 of the final period and scored in the final minute to ice the game and complete his hat trick in the 5-3 win. On Saturday against Fredonia, Broughman again led the offense with a goal and an assist as the Lakers raced out to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win extending their current streak to six in a row.

After downing Morrisville 5-3 on Tuesday, Fredonia completed their season sweep of Buffalo State with a 4-2 win on Friday. Logan Dyck was especially strong in the first period for the Blue Devils as he stopped 15 of 16 shots. Fredonia took control later in the period scoring two times on the power play with goals from Kurri Woodford and Ethan Kirbis. Second period tallies from Johnny Malandruccolo and Chandler Judd extended the lead to 4-1 and Dyck held the Bengals to just one goal for the win that extended their SUNYAC win streak to three games.

UCHC

Wilkes put on an offensive show against King’s on Friday night in an 8-1 win for the Colonels. Nick Fea led the way with four goals and an assist but saw additional contributions from Michael Gurska who had four assists and Jimmy O’Kane who added a goal and two assists.

Arcadia stunned Manhattanville on Friday by taking a 3-2 road win over the Valiants. Goaltender Jeb Lindy was outstanding stopping 34 of 36 shots including 16 in the final period for the Knights. Goals from Dylan Florit, Kale Lone and Halen Cookston all in the second period provided all the scoring Lindy would need to earn the second conference win for Arcadia in their first season of UCHC play.

Utica scored five unanswered goals on their way to a 5-2 win over Stevenson on Saturday. Justin Allen led the Pioneers with a goal and two assists while Regen Cavanaugh and Brett Everson each chipped in with a goal and assist for the Pioneers. On Sunday, Utica continued their winning ways in a 3-0 win over Chatham that saw Bryan Landesberger earn the 14-save shutout supported by two goals from Brian Scoville and a tally from Dante Zapata.

Stevenson bounced back on Sunday with a last minute win over Nazareth on a goal off the stick of Alex Rivet with just 52 seconds remaining in the third period for a 3-2 win.

Three Biscuits

Nicholas Latinovich – Salve Regina – made 36 saves and picked up the shutout in a 2-0 road win over Curry on Friday night. The win was Latinovich’s tenth on the season for the Seahawks.

Nick Fea – Wilkes – scored four goals in the Colonels’ 8-1 win over King’s on Friday night. Fea also added an assist for a five-point night.

Thomas Kramer – Babson – scored the game-tying and game winning goals in the third period to lead Babson past Skidmore on Friday night, 3-2.

Bonus Biscuits

Josh Sarlo – Tufts – stopped all 33 shots he faced to backstop Tufts to a 4-0 win over Middlebury on Friday.

Travis Broughman – Oswego – scored a hat trick including the game-winning goal in Oswego’s 5-3 road win over Cortland on Friday. Broughman also added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Fredonia.

Andrew Andary – St. Anselm – picked up three assists for the Hawks in a 4-3 overtime win over St. Michael’s on Friday and added two goals and two assists on Saturday in the 6-2 series sweeping win.

The calendar turns to February this week, so the race is on for those all important conference points. While the NEHC and NE-10 have already announced the inclusion of all teams in the conference tournament (others likely to do so soon), the battles for position are going to be crucial over the next couple of weeks.