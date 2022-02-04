D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Feb. 4, 2022

We enter the month of February, and as expected, the conference races are heating up.

The spotlight appears to be on the NCHA this weekend where two key matchups are set to take place. Adrian and Aurora will go at it in a battle of nationally ranked teams while MSOE is hoping to make a statement against one of the nation’s hottest teams in St. Norbert.

Check out the picks for those games and more below.

Adrian (20-1, 14-0) at Aurora (14-5, 9-4-0-1)

Top-ranked Adrian heads out on the road for a huge NCHA series against the Sparants, who are No. 12 in this week’s DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

Winners of 20 consecutive games, the Bulldogs can take another step towards clinching the regular-season championship. Their offense has been nearly unstoppable, scoring 10 or more goals three times in the last seven outings. The Bulldogs haven’t scored less than five goals in a game since Dec. 9 when it edged Wilkes 3-2 in overtime.

Aurora is playing well heading into this series, winning four consecutive games, and it needs to take advantage of being at home, where it is 7-1 on the year. The Spartans have two players with double-digit goal totals, including Simon Boyko with 13, and it may take two high-scoring efforts by the Spartans to have a chance at the upset.

Adrian, 5-2 and 6-3

MSOE (10-9-2, 8-5-1) vs. St. Norbert (18-3, 14-0)

Huge home-and-home series ahead for the Raiders, who face off against the fifth-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

MSOE is on a late-season surge, having won its last five, and it now puts that streak on the line against the Green Knights. In three of its last five, the Raiders have allowed two goals or less, and that kind of defensive effort is going to be needed this weekend.

St. Norbert has been as hot as any team out there, rattling off 17 consecutive wins, and is coming off two huge wins over Trine. Peter Bates has helped lead the way. He leads the league in points (44) and goals (23). Bates is also second in assists (21).

St. Norbert, 7-5 and 5-2

Lake Forest (6-13-2, 4-8-2) at Trine (14-7, 8-5)

The Thunder are in need of a turnaround after dropping three consecutive games. The good news is Trine will play at home, where it boasts an 8-1 record. Currently sitting in fourth in the standings, the Thunder are in a spot where they could be up to third by the end of the weekend.

The Forresters are winless in their last seven and have to finish strong to keep pace for a playoff berth. They are currently seventh in the standings. The top eight make the NCHA tournament.

Trine, 6-3 and 5-3

Saint John’s (11-6-2, 5-3-1) at Concordia (11-7-2, 8-2-1)

Concordia won the opener 4-1 the other night and now aims for a sweep as the Cobbers look to stay in contention for a MIAC crown. They have won their last five, giving up just five goals during that stretch, could still win the regular-season conference title.

The Johnnies have lost only once in their last five would love nothing more than to get a split out of this series. Finishing strong is key. Saint John’s only trailed 2-1 going into the third before allowing two goals.

Concordia, 3-2

Gustavus (5-10-2, 0-5-1) vs. Augsburg (17-2, 9-1)

The Gusties face one of their biggest tests of the season taking on the nation’s fourth-ranked team. They are still looking for that first conference win of the year and an upset of the Auggies would be quite the statement.

Augsburg, meanwhile, comes into this home-and-home series still in first place in the standings. It has won its last eight games and has been solid on both ends of the ice, scoring 68 goals while allowing 29.

Augsburg, 5-1 and 6-2

Saint Scholastica (7-9-2, 3-6-1) vs. Bethel (12-6-1, 5-4-1)

The Royals look to keep their successful season rolling with a big series against the Saints. They are in the midst of one of their best seasons, racking up the most wins they’ve had in more than a decade. They have won three in a row and still have an opportunity to finish in the top three in the standings.

Saint Scholastica has won only one game since 2022 began and could use some momentum in its favor as it heads down the stretch. A strong start is going to be key against the Royals.

Bethel, 5-2 and 4-2

UW-Superior (12-6-2, 5-3-1) vs. UW-River Falls (11-9-1, 7-4)

The Yellowjackets begin this crucial WIAC series on the road. UW-Superior is in third place in the standings while UW-River Falls is in second.

The Yellowjackets have cranked out 67 goals on the year, the second-most among conference teas, and feature three of the top five scorers in the conference, including leader Dylan Johnson (11 goals and 11 assists).

Cayden Cahill has been an offensive leader for the Falcons. He has tallied five goals and 10 assists. He’s one of three Falcons ranked in the top 10 in scoring in the WIAC.

UW-River Falls, 5-4; UW-Superior, 4-3

UW-Stout ( 7-13, 5-6) at UW-Stevens Point (13-5-1, 7-2)

Two big games are on tap for both teams. The Pointers, ranked 11th in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, are trying to keep their grip on first place. The Blue Devils go on the road seeking two wins that could propel them forward in the standings.

The Pointers have scored a league-best 70 goals on the season and have given up the fewest goals (40) as well. Their goaltender, Ryan Wagner, has made 315 saves and owns a 1.86 goals against average.

The Blue Devils have to be able to slow down the Pointers’ offense, but they’ll also need to capitalize opportunities early on. Dylan Rallis ranks eighth in the WIAC in points (15). He’ll be a key to success if UW-Stout is to pull off the upset.