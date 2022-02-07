Minnesota State again earns top ranking in newest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State has retained the No. 1 ranking in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 30 first-place votes.

Quinnipiac stays No. 2, picking up 12 first-place votes, while Denver moves up one to No. 3 with four first-place votes and Michigan drops one spot to No. 4, also garnering four first-place votes this week.

Western Michigan rounds out the top five, holding steady from a week ago.

Minnesota Duluth is again sixth, followed by Minnesota, up one to No. 7, Ohio State, up one to No. 8, Massachusetts, up one to No. 9, and St. Cloud State, down three to No. 10.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 7, 2022

The biggest drop is Cornell, down five spots to No. 16 in this week’s rankings.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others also received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.