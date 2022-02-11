Behind Huglen’s goal and assist, No. 7 Minnesota earns 3-2 road victory over No. 8 Ohio State to gain ground in B1G standings; Maine upsets No. 9 Massachusetts in overtime; RPI rallies to rout No. 16 Cornell, 6-2

It was one of the most anticipated series in the Big Ten, and at least in game, Minnesota got the job done.

Trailing 1-0, the Gophers scored twice late in the first before taking a 3-1 lead on Aaron Huglen’s goal at 15:14 of the second to take a two-goal lead. Huglen paced the Gophers offense with a goal and an assist.

The kids are feeling it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6CZLjakGum — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 12, 2022

Though Joe Dunlap cut the lead to a single goal in the opening seconds of the third, goaltender Justen Close was strong all night, finishing with 32 saves to earn the victory.

Maine 3, No. 9 Massachusetts 2 (OT)

Donovan Villeneuve-Houle scored at 1:03 of overtime as Maine, a team that was shut out twice last weekend, upset No. 9 Massachusetts 3-2. It was the first road win for the Black Bears on the season.

Maine trailed early in the second when Bobby Trivigno broke a 1-1 tie 22 seconds into the middle frame.

But Ben Poisson evened the game at 7:01 of the second and goaltender Victor Osman and the Maine defense held the potent UMass offense at bay for much of the final period of regulation.

Maine, which was twice shutout last weekend by Boston University and Merrimack, hadn’t won a road game since February 26, 2021, a 4-2 win at Connecticut.

Rensselaer 6, No. 16 Cornell 2

RPI scored the game’s final five goals, rallying from 2-1 down through the first period to earn a 6-2 victory over No. 16 Cornell.

Since knocking off then-No. 1 Quinnipiac on January 28, Cornell is now winless in six games (0-3-3).

On Friday Max Andreev and Ben Berard gave the Big Red a 2-1 lead after RPI scored early. But five goals over the final 40, including two goals and an assist by Jakub Lacka turned the game upside down giving the Engineers the decisive decision.

RPI goaltender Jack Watson was spectacular on the evening, making 39 saves, including 21 in the game’s final period.

No. 5 Western Michigan 5, No. 10 St. Cloud State 5 (F/OT – WMU wins shootout)

In a wild, back and forth affair, both teams had offensive explosions and led through the the game, but at the end of 65 minutes of play, the two teams skated to a 5-5 tie.

Max Sasson scored a goal in the fourth round of a shootout to give the Broncos the extra point in the NCHC standings.

Jason Polin scored twice for the Broncos while Spencer Meier notched a goal and assist for St. Cloud State.

Mercyhurst 1, RIT 0

A single second-period goal by Cade Townend was all Mercyhurst needed, upsetting RIT, which had earned 13-of-18 Atlantic Hockey points in its previous six games.

Goaltender Kyle McClellan earned the shutout making double-digit saves in each frame, 34 total in the game.

Mercyhurst took 23 minutes in penalties, including a five-minute major in the third period when Owen Norton was whistled for boarding. The Lakers penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5 while the power play scored the game’s only tally.