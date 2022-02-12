United States men’s hockey team doubles up Canada to move atop Group A standings at 2022 Winter Olympics

Strauss Mann (Michigan) made 35 saves and captain Andy Miele (Miami) had a goal and an assist as the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team skated to a 4-2 victory over Canada Saturday in preliminary round play of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

With the victory, Team USA moves atop the Group A standings with six points and one preliminary round game remaining tomorrow against Germany at 9:10 p.m. local time.

“I thought we played a solid game overall,” said Team USA coach David Quinn in a statement. “We got out to a 3-1 lead, but when they scored that shorthanded goal, the momentum changed. We got a big goal to make it 4-2 and then killed off that two-man advantage. I told our guys to enjoy this, because they earned it.”

Ben Meyers (Minnesota), Brendan Brisson (Michigan) and Kenny Agostino (Yale) also scored in the win, despite Canada outshooting the U.S. by a 37-27 count.

Miele was named player of the game for Team USA.