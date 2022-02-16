Utica College to be known as Utica University, indicating ‘how far we have come as an institution’

Utica College is now Utica University after the New York State Board of Regents approved the college’s petition to be recognized as a university.

College president Laura Casamento sent a message to students and staff about the change Wednesday with the official announcement being made on campus Thursday morning.

Casamento says this is an indication of “how far we have come as an institution, as well as a recognition of our enormous potential for growth and achievement in the years ahead.”

The Pioneers have both men’s and women’s NCAA Division III teams that play in the UCHC.