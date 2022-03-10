MIAC honors Augsburg’s Martinsen as 2022 player of year, Auggies bench boss May as top coach

The MIAC has announced its award honorees for the 2021-22 men’s hockey season.

Augsburg forward Austin Martinsen and head coach Greg May took home top honors as the MIAC player and coach of the year, respectively.

Martinsen was an offensive force throughout the season, leading all MIAC skaters with 11 goals and 23 points in conference contests as a senior. He also ranked second in the MIAC with 12 assists in addition to tallying a league-high five game-winners in MIAC play.

May guided the Auggies to their eleventh regular-season MIAC title in program history in his debut season at the helm with a 14-2-0 mark in league play. May coached eight Auggies to all-conference honors this season, with three more earning honorable mention distinction. After voting had concluded, May’s team also earned an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament thanks to 24 regular-season wins overall – the second-most in program history.

In addition to individual awards, MIAC coaches also voted on all-conference and all-rookie teams.

As part of a conference-wide sportsmanship initiative, the MIAC also announced the 15th-annual all-MIAC sportsmanship team for men’s hockey. Members of the team are selected by their coaches as individuals who demonstrate ideals of positive sportsmanship, both on and off the field of competition.

2021-22 MIAC All-Conference Team

F Fritz Belisle, Augsburg, Jr.

F Jarod Blackowiak, Augsburg, Sr.

F Tyler Bossert, Concordia, Sr.

F Jarrett Cammarata, Bethel, Jr.

F Tyler Cooper, St. Olaf, Fy.

F Lewis Crosby, Saint John’s, So.

F Austin Dollimer, Augsburg, Sr.

F Gavin Holland, Augsburg, Sr.

F Arkhip Ledenkov, St. Scholastica, So.

F Filimon Ledenkov, St. Scholastica, So.

F Austin Martinsen, Augsburg, Sr.

F Auggie Moore, Saint John’s, Jr.

F Cole O’Connell, Concordia, So.

D Sam Fuss, St. Scholastica, Sr.

D Patrick O’Connor, Augsburg, Sr.

D Jack Olsen, Saint John’s, So.

D Mason Palmer, Augsburg, Jr.

D Alex Stoley, Concordia, Sr.

D Peter Tabor, Saint John’s, Jr.

G Mac Berglove, Saint John’s, Sr.

G Jack Robbel, Augsburg, Jr.

2021-22 MIAC All-Rookie Team

F Tyler Cooper, St. Olaf

F Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, Concordia

F Spencer Rudrud, Saint John’s

D Callahan Nauss, Saint Mary’s

D Dane Stoyanoff, Bethel

G Samuel Vyletelka, Augsburg

2021-22 MIAC Honorable Mention

F Matt Hutton, Saint Mary’s, So.

F Brady Lindauer, Saint Mary’s, Jr.

F Nick Michel, Saint John’s, So.

F Luke Posner, Bethel, Jr.

F Sean Walsh, St. Olaf, Fy.

D Andrew Erwin, Hamline, Jr.

D Logan Kons, Augsburg, So.

D Jaret Lalli, Concordia, Sr.

D Callahan Nauss, Saint Mary’s, Fy.

D Max Osborne, Saint John’s, So.

D Kellen Tharaldson, Saint Mary’s, So.

D Nick Woodward, Augsburg, Sr.

G Ridge Gerads, Bethel, Sr.

G Kevin Lake, Hamline, Jr.

G Matt Sankner, Saint Mary’s, Fy.

G Samuel Vyletelka, Augsburg, Fy.

2021-22 MIAC All-Sportsmanship Team

D Andrew Hicks, Augsburg, So.

D Brandon Baker, Bethel, Sr.

D Shane Bernhardson, Concordia, Sr.

F Dan Sandvig, Gustavus, Sr.

F Kohl Hedquist, Hamline, So.

F Braden Altena, Saint John’s, Sr.

F Trevor Paradise, Saint Mary’s, Sr.

F Ashton Altmann, St. Olaf, Jr.

D Karl Wright, St. Scholastica, Sr.