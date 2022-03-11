Hockey East announces trio of all-star teams for 2021-22 season with Northeastern placing three players on first team

Hockey East announced Friday its 2021-22 men’s all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.
First-Team All-Stars
G: Devon Levi, Northeastern
D: Jordan Harris, Northeastern
D: Scott Morrow, Massachusetts
F: Aidan McDonough, Northeastern
F: Bobby Trivigno, Massachusetts *
F: Ryan Tverberg, UConn
Second Team All-Stars
G: Owen Savory, UMass Lowell
D: Declan Carlile, Merrimack
D: Domenick Fensore, Boston University
F: Jachym Kondelik, UConn
F: Jack McBain, Boston College
F: Wilmer Skoog, Boston University
Third Team All-Stars
G: Matt Murray, Massachusetts
D: Max Crozier, Providence
D: Matthew Kessel, Massachusetts
D: Jack St. Ivany, Boston College
F: Brett Berard, Providence
F: Carl Berglund, UMass Lowell
F: Andre Lee, UMass Lowell
All-Star Honorable Mention
G: Darion Hanson, UConn
D: Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts
D: Alex Vlasic, Boston University
F: Marc McLaughlin, Boston College
F: Max Newton, Merrimack
* unanimous selection
The league will announce finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Monday, March 14.