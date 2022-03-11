NCAA D-III men’s college hockey tournament first-round game picks – March 11, 2022

It is finally here! After an absence of two seasons, the D-III NCAA Tournament is back and what a great field of 12 teams that will contend for the title. The bracket did seem pretty straight forward this time around and the Selection Committee did a great job in keeping the integrity of the top four seeds along with east/west balance into the quarterfinal round. The return of the tournament brings back the other east v. west rivalry of the USCHO writers picking the games. Brian Lester still holds bragging rights after the 2019 tournament that saw the team from UW-Stevens Point complete their unbeaten season (29-0-2) with an overtime win over Norwich. That seems like a long time ago and this year’s bracket does include six teams (Adrian, Babson, Geneseo, Hobart, Plymouth State and Utica) from the field that saw the tournament canceled due to COVID in 2020. So, who will be the 2021-22 champions? First round action starts on Saturday night and here are the picks from Brian (BL) and me (TC) to kick-off the tournament:

Saturday, March 12, 2022

NCAA First Round

Plymouth State (15) v. University of New England (8)

TC – These teams know each other well and faced each other in an exhibition game to open the season. That was months ago and not nearly as much on the line as will be on Saturday night. The two teams have always played one goal games in five prior meetings so why should this be any different. Billy Girard has been rock solid in goal and outduels Kalle Andersson down the other end of the rink. Home team gets the game winner from an unlikely hero in overtime – UNE, 3-2

University of New England (21-3-1) vs. Plymouth State (19-5-2)

BL – The Panthers are ranked 15th in the country and just three-peated as MASCAC champions. They face off against the Nor’easters, who won the CCC title and are the No. 8 team in the nation.

These two teams have played four times in the past, with the University of New England leading the series 2-1-1. The interesting thing to note is that all four games were decided by no more than a goal. They tied 3-3 in their last meeting in January of 2019.

The Panthers have won their last four and have played well away from home, fashioning an 8-3 record. The Nor’easters have won their last 11 and are 12-2 at home.

This is likely to be a test of wills, with neither team giving up much, and it won’t be a surprise if this one is decided by one goal as well. University of New England, 3-2

St. Olaf v. St. Norbert (6)

TC – This is the only first round game being played in the west and both teams are coming off dramatically different experiences from championship Saturday. The Oles have found their game at the right time and took out a ranked Augsburg squad to win the MIAC while St. Norbert was thrashed by Adrian in their conference title game. I like the Cinderella story with the Oles especially with the link to the east for head coach Eddie Effinger who played and was an assistant for Jack Arena at Amherst. The Oles have nothing to lose especially playing on the road. That glass slipper is looking pretty good – St. Olaf, 3-2

St. Norbert (23-6) vs. St. Olaf (11-14-3)

BL – One team is used to playing in the NCAA tournament. That would be St. Norbert, which is in the tourney for the 20th time, the second-most all-time in Division III hockey.

St. Olaf, meanwhile, is the Cinderella story of this postseason. The Oles won the MIAC tourney as the seventh seed and want to keep the momentum rolling in what will be just their second NCAA tourney trip. They last played in it in 2006.

The sixth-ranked Green Knights have one of the top players in the country in Peter Bates, the NCHA Player of the Year. If he’s on his game, St. Norbert will be tough to beat.

The Oles have a younger team but aren’t afraid of the moment. Playing well defensively is key, which is something they did in the MIAC tournament.

I know the Green Knights are tough to beat at home, but in this case, I’ll go with the upset. St. Olaf, 4-3

Trinity (14) v. Babson (5)

TC – This game intrigues me the most of the first round games. Both teams have great speed, special teams, goaltending and team defense. Duh, they probably wouldn’t be here without those things so let’s look at the intangibles which have me leaning towards the home team and goaltender Brad Arvanitis in a must win game. Biggest question is who gets the OT winner – Babson, 2-1

Babson (19-5-2) vs. Trinity (17-7-1)

BL – The Beavers, the No. 5 team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, are coming off their first conference championship since 2014 and are in the tourney for the 18th time in program history.

They’ll face a Bantams squad that is ranked 14th in the country and are also coming off a conference title.

Babson has won its last six games and sports a 9-2-2 record at home. Five players have hit double digits in goals, including Ryan Black, who has 18 to go along with 19 assists.

Trinity has been impressive in its own right on offense, leading the NESCAC in points per game (8.32), racking up an average of more than five assists per outing. They’ve been stellar on the power play as well, converting nearly 30 percent of its chances. They allow less than two goals per game (1.88) behind the efforts of J.P. Mella. Trinity, 4-2

Elmira (10) v. Hobart (7)

TC – The teams have split two games this season and both won as the visiting team on back-to-back nights. This is not a regular season game and I expect the Statesmen to defend “The Cooler.” Like the game in January, this one goes to overtime, or two, but the home team gets the first round win and a date with No. 1 Adrian – Hobart, 3-2

Hobart (19-5-2) vs. Elmira (18-6-2)

BL – Back in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time, the Statesmen are hoping to make the most of their at-large bid.

Ranked seventh in the nation in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, Hobart is one of the best offensive teams in the country, ranking fifth in scoring at nearly five goals per game (4.88). They rank fifth in assists (228) as well. The Statesmen are also a well-balanced team, with 30 players tallying at least one point and 24 scoring at least one goal.

Elmira, ranked 10th nationally, is back in the tourney for the 16th time in program history and has made it to the final four, on four occasions.

The Soaring Eagles are no pushover offensively either, with chance Gorman leading the way with 12 goals and 17 assists. Shawn Kennedy leads the team in goals scored (16).

In a one-game setting, things could go either way, and this one has the potential be a shootout. Hobart, 5-4

So, both Brian and I are riding with the Cinderella story, but he has a different outcome in the Trinity/Babson contest. Game On. The four top seeds are waiting to see the outcome of the first round games and the matchups include everything from old rivals (Hobart v. Elmira) to a Cinderella story (St. Olaf). All the games are intriguing so let’s play hockey – “Drop the Puck!”