UW-River Falls’ Hoff named WIAC women’s player of year; UW-Stevens Point Leising top newcomer, UW-Eau Claire’s Strand best coach

Wisconsin-River Falls’ Callie Hoff has been chosen the 2022 WIAC women’s player of the year, while UW-Stevens Point’s Courtney Leising received newcomer of the year honors and UW-Eau Claire’s Erik Strand was selected coach of the year.

Hoff secured player of the year recognition for the second straight season, becoming the first player in conference history to accomplish the feat. She also added first team honors in 2018 and 2019. This year, Hoff leads the WIAC with 24 goals, 37 assists and 61 points. Her assists and goals totals rank second on the conference’s all-time single-season list. She has registered six game-winning goals, five short-handed goals and five power-play goals. Hoff has recorded at least one point in 22 of 24 contests, including 19 multi-point performances.

Leising ranks fifth in the WIAC with 14 goals and 10th with 20 points. She also added two power-play goals. “Newcomer of the year” is defined as a student-athlete who used her first season of participation in women’s ice hockey this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they didn’t participate in women’s hockey at their previous school.

Strand collected the coaching honor for the third straight season and fourth time in his career. He has led the Blugolds to a 23-5-0 record and a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The 23 victories are a program record.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2022 All-WIAC Women’s Team

Soleil Archambeault, Northland, Junior, Goalie

Holly Eckers, River Falls, Sophomore, Defense

Callie Hoff, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Sophia Leong, River Falls, Senior, Defense

Sami Miller, River Falls, Senior, Goalie

Nicole Neuberger, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Bree Osborne, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense

Jessica Rubenalt, River Falls, Junior, Defense

Amanda Sergent, Superior, Senior, Forward

Hallie Sheridan, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Danielle Slominski, Eau Claire, Junior, Defense

Abigail Stow, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Kora Torkelson, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Honorable Mention

Bridget Allex, Northland, Senior, Defense

Laina Berthiaume, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defense

Jamie Davison, Superior, Senior, Defense

Karadyn Kiviaho, Northland, Senior, Forward

Stephanie Martin, Eau Claire, Senior, Goalie

Emma Peterson, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Samantha Scherling, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Olivia Schultz, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie

Addie Young, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Hanna Zavoral, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

All-Sportsmanship Team

Megan Adair, Northland, Senior, Forward

Kiana Gilbraith, River Falls, Senior, Defense

Mary Kremer, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Brynn MacLean, Superior, Freshman, Forward

Addie Young, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward