UW-River Falls’ Hoff named WIAC women’s player of year; UW-Stevens Point Leising top newcomer, UW-Eau Claire’s Strand best coach

Wisconsin-River Falls’ Callie Hoff has been chosen the 2022 WIAC women’s player of the year, while UW-Stevens Point’s Courtney Leising received newcomer of the year honors and UW-Eau Claire’s Erik Strand was selected coach of the year.
Hoff secured player of the year recognition for the second straight season, becoming the first player in conference history to accomplish the feat. She also added first team honors in 2018 and 2019. This year, Hoff leads the WIAC with 24 goals, 37 assists and 61 points. Her assists and goals totals rank second on the conference’s all-time single-season list. She has registered six game-winning goals, five short-handed goals and five power-play goals. Hoff has recorded at least one point in 22 of 24 contests, including 19 multi-point performances.
Leising ranks fifth in the WIAC with 14 goals and 10th with 20 points. She also added two power-play goals. “Newcomer of the year” is defined as a student-athlete who used her first season of participation in women’s ice hockey this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they didn’t participate in women’s hockey at their previous school.
Strand collected the coaching honor for the third straight season and fourth time in his career. He has led the Blugolds to a 23-5-0 record and a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The 23 victories are a program record.
An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.
2022 All-WIAC Women’s Team
Soleil Archambeault, Northland, Junior, Goalie
Holly Eckers, River Falls, Sophomore, Defense
Callie Hoff, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Sophia Leong, River Falls, Senior, Defense
Sami Miller, River Falls, Senior, Goalie
Nicole Neuberger, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Bree Osborne, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense
Jessica Rubenalt, River Falls, Junior, Defense
Amanda Sergent, Superior, Senior, Forward
Hallie Sheridan, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Danielle Slominski, Eau Claire, Junior, Defense
Abigail Stow, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Kora Torkelson, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Honorable Mention
Bridget Allex, Northland, Senior, Defense
Laina Berthiaume, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defense
Jamie Davison, Superior, Senior, Defense
Karadyn Kiviaho, Northland, Senior, Forward
Stephanie Martin, Eau Claire, Senior, Goalie
Emma Peterson, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Samantha Scherling, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Olivia Schultz, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie
Addie Young, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Hanna Zavoral, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
All-Sportsmanship Team
Megan Adair, Northland, Senior, Forward
Kiana Gilbraith, River Falls, Senior, Defense
Mary Kremer, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Brynn MacLean, Superior, Freshman, Forward
Addie Young, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward