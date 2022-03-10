UW-Stevens Point’s Fader tabbed WIAC player of year; Eau Claire’s Ouellette top newcomer, UWSP’s Krueger wins coaching honors

Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Jordan Fader has been selected the WIAC player of the year, while UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Ouellette received newcomer of the year honors and UW-Stevens Point’s Tyler Krueger was selected coach of the year.
Fader led the conference with 15 goals and 31 points, while ranking second with 16 assists. He tallied three short-handed goals, two game-winning goals and two power-play goals. Fader recorded four goals against UW-Stout on Feb. 4 and tallied at least one point in 18 of 27 contests.
Ouellette topped the WIAC with a 1.66 GAA, 470 saves and 1406:26 minutes. He compiled a 17-6-1 record and posted six shutouts. Ouellette had a season-high 37 saves in the WIAC tournament/Commissioner’s Cup final against UW-Stevens Point on March 5. A “newcomer of the year” is defined as a student-athlete who used his first season of participation in men’s hockey this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they didn’t participate in men’s hockey at their previous institution.
Krueger secured the coaching award for the second time in his career (2019). He led the Pointers to a 21-6-1 record and the WIAC regular-season championship this season. UW-Stevens Point accumulated at least 21 victories for third time in his five years in charge of the program.
An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.
2022 All-WIAC Hockey Team
Cayden Cahill, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Connor Evans, Northland, Senior, Defenseman
Jordan Fader, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Noah Ganske, River Falls, Sophomore, Defenseman
Dylan Johnson, Superior, Junior, Forward
Ryan Ouellette, Eau Claire, Freshman, Goalie
Dylan Rallis, Stout, Junior, Forward
Ty Readman, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Carter Roo, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Brady Smith, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defenseman
Artur Terchiyev, Superior, Senior, Defenseman
Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie
Honorable Mention
Coltyn Bates, Superior, Senior, Forward
Zack Cloutier, Stout, Sophomore, Goalie
Raphael Gosselin, Stout, Senior, Forward
Myles Hektor, Superior, Junior, Goalie
Brett Humberstone, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defenseman
Tyler Masternak, Stout, Freshman, Goalie
Logan Nelson, Stout, Senior, Forward
Noah Roofe, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward
Dysen Skinner, River Falls, Sophomore, Goalie
Charles Weiand, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman
All-Sportsmanship Team
Sam Anzai, River Falls, Junior, Forward
Raphael Gosselin, Stout, Senior, Forward
Connor Koviak, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Charles Martin, Superior, Junior, Defenseman
Jacob Taylor, Northland, Senior, Defenseman
Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie