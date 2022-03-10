UW-Stevens Point’s Fader tabbed WIAC player of year; Eau Claire’s Ouellette top newcomer, UWSP’s Krueger wins coaching honors

Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Jordan Fader has been selected the WIAC player of the year, while UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Ouellette received newcomer of the year honors and UW-Stevens Point’s Tyler Krueger was selected coach of the year.

Fader led the conference with 15 goals and 31 points, while ranking second with 16 assists. He tallied three short-handed goals, two game-winning goals and two power-play goals. Fader recorded four goals against UW-Stout on Feb. 4 and tallied at least one point in 18 of 27 contests.

Ouellette topped the WIAC with a 1.66 GAA, 470 saves and 1406:26 minutes. He compiled a 17-6-1 record and posted six shutouts. Ouellette had a season-high 37 saves in the WIAC tournament/Commissioner’s Cup final against UW-Stevens Point on March 5. A “newcomer of the year” is defined as a student-athlete who used his first season of participation in men’s hockey this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they didn’t participate in men’s hockey at their previous institution.

Krueger secured the coaching award for the second time in his career (2019). He led the Pointers to a 21-6-1 record and the WIAC regular-season championship this season. UW-Stevens Point accumulated at least 21 victories for third time in his five years in charge of the program.

An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2022 All-WIAC Hockey Team

Cayden Cahill, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Connor Evans, Northland, Senior, Defenseman

Jordan Fader, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Noah Ganske, River Falls, Sophomore, Defenseman

Dylan Johnson, Superior, Junior, Forward

Ryan Ouellette, Eau Claire, Freshman, Goalie

Dylan Rallis, Stout, Junior, Forward

Ty Readman, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Carter Roo, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Brady Smith, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defenseman

Artur Terchiyev, Superior, Senior, Defenseman

Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie

Honorable Mention

Coltyn Bates, Superior, Senior, Forward

Zack Cloutier, Stout, Sophomore, Goalie

Raphael Gosselin, Stout, Senior, Forward

Myles Hektor, Superior, Junior, Goalie

Brett Humberstone, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Defenseman

Tyler Masternak, Stout, Freshman, Goalie

Logan Nelson, Stout, Senior, Forward

Noah Roofe, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward

Dysen Skinner, River Falls, Sophomore, Goalie

Charles Weiand, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman

All-Sportsmanship Team

Sam Anzai, River Falls, Junior, Forward

Raphael Gosselin, Stout, Senior, Forward

Connor Koviak, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Charles Martin, Superior, Junior, Defenseman

Jacob Taylor, Northland, Senior, Defenseman

Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie