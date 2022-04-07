Knies goal has Minnesota leading Minnesota State after first period of Frozen Four semifinal

BOSTON — Minnesota’s Matthew Knies finished off some tic-tac-toe passing with Bryce Brodzinski for the only goal of the opening period in the second semifinal at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four as the Gophers led Minnesota State 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The goal, which came off a neutral-zone turnover by the Mavericks that led to a 2-on-0 break, was the only highlight for the Golden Gophers, who were outshot 11-4.

Minnesota State also controlled time of possession in the period and did everything but score, mostly due to the play of Minnesota goaltender Justen Close.