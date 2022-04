Four players return to 2021-22 Division I men’s All-American teams, led by three-time pick Dryden McKay

BOSTON — Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay was named an All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association for the third time in his career.

McKay was one of five players returning from a previous appearance on an All-American team when they were unveiled on Friday.

Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese was honored in 2020 while Massachusetts forward Bobby Trivigno, Western Michigan defenseman Ronnie Attard and Army West Point forward Colin Bilek all were included in 2021.

Minnesota State, UMass and Northeastern all had three first-team selections.

Here are the teams, broken down by region:

East first team

Goalie Devon Levi, sophomore, Northeastern

Defenseman Zach Metsa, senior, Quinnipiac

Defenseman Scott Morrow, freshman, Massachusetts

Forward Nick Abruzzese, junior, Harvard

Forward Aidan McDonough, senior, Northeastern

Forward Bobby Trivigno, senior, Massachusetts

West first team

Goalie Dryden McKay, senior, Minnesota State

Defenseman Ronnie Attard, junior, Western Michigan

Defenseman Jake Sanderson, sophomore, North Dakota

Forward Matty Beniers, sophomore, Michigan

Forward Bobby Brink, junior, Denver

Forward Nathan Smith, junior, Minnesota State

East second team

Goalie Yaniv Perets, sophomore, Quinnipiac

Defenseman Jordan Harris, senior, Northeastern

Defenseman Henry Thrun, junior, Harvard

Forward Colin Bilek, senior, Army West Point

Forward Jack McBain, senior, Boston College

Forward Ryan Tverberg, sophomore, Connecticut

West second team

Goalie Ryan Fanti, junior, Minnesota Duluth

Defenseman Luke Hughes, freshman, Michigan

Defenseman Owen Power, sophomore, Michigan

Forward Ethen Frank, senior, Western Michigan

Forward Brian Halonen, senior, Michigan Tech

Forward Ben Meyers, junior, Minnesota