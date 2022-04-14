Northeastern goaltender Levi adds to 2021-22 honors, tabbed USCHO.com rookie of the year

Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi, on the heels of being named the 2022 Mike Richter Award winner and Tim Taylor national rookie of the year, is also the USCHO.com rookie of the year for the 2021-22 season.

This past season, Levi posted a 21-10-1 record with a 1.54 GAA, a .952 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

His save percentage ranked first in NCAA this season and is tied for the second-best all-time in NCAA history. His GAA was third in the nation this season, while Levi’s 10 shutouts are tied for the third-most by an NCAA goaltender in a single season.

Levi also played in 25 games in which the opponent tallied two goals or fewer, and had 16 games where he made 30-plus saves.

Levi re-wrote the Northeastern goaltending record book this season, setting three new program records for GAA, save percentage and shutouts.

Just the second Husky to win the Richter Award since its inception in 2014 (Cayden Primeau in 2019), Levi was also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, while also being named Hockey East rookie and goaltender of the year, capturing first team all-star honors, making the all-rookie team, and winning the three stars award. he also added two rookie of the month nods, three goalie of the week awards, and five rookie of the week honors, in addition to being named a national rookie of the month in November.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Levi was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. His rights were traded to the Buffalo Sabres on July 24, 2021 with a first-round pick in the 2022 draft for forward Sam Reinhart.

The USCHO.com player of the year for the 2021-22 season will be announced Friday.