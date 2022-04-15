Denver’s Benning, Michigan’s Hughes, Minnesota State’s McKay chosen final HCA players of month for 2021-22 college hockey season

The final men’s monthly honorees of the 2021-22 season, covering the months of March and April, as chosen by the Hockey Commissioners Association are Denver sophomore defenseman Mike Benning (player), Michigan freshman defenseman Luke Hughes (rookie) and Minnesota State senior goalie Dryden McKay (goaltender).

Benning was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four with four points on the weekend (goal, three assists), assisting on the overtime game winner in the semifinals vs. Michigan and scoring the game-winning goal in the national championship game vs. Minnesota State to break a 1-1 tie in the third period. Also set up DU’s tying goal in the final, forcing a rebound on a hard shot to open DU’s scoring.

He had a point in seven of his final nine games in March/April, including five points in the NCAA tournament. He finished the season second nationally in defenseman scoring with 38 points, while his 15 goals were also second among all blueliners.

Hughes had a seven-point month for Michigan with one goal and six assists. He had a point in five of his games and was plus-4. In the series with Michigan State, he had a goal and a three-assist game. He had an assist in the Big Ten championship game at Minnesota and added an assist in both games at the NCAA regional.

McKay went 7-1 in this period, the only loss coming in the NCAA final. His numbers matched his season-long success: 1.28 GAA, .933 save percentage and one more shutout to give him 10 on the season. It was this standard of success that led him to be named the winner of 2022 Hobey Baker Award on April 8.