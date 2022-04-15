Hobey Baker winner, Minnesota State record-holder McKay selected 2021-22 USCHO.com player of the year

Already the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner as the top college hockey player in 2021-22, Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay has been named the USCHO.com player of the year.

McKay, a three-time All-American went 38-5-0 record this season with a 1.31 GAA, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

McKay’s 38 wins this year led the nation and set an NCAA Division I men’s hockey record for single-season victories. He has established a NCAA standard for career shutouts (34) and a Minnesota State record for career wins (113, which stands second all-time in NCAA history).

For the 2021-22 season McKay was also selected CCHA player and goaltender of the year and first team all-CCHA in his senior season with the Mavericks.

McKay, who was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award last year, becomes Minnesota State’s first Hobey Baker Award recipient.

A native of Downers Grove, Ill., McKay helped lead Minnesota State to this year’s CCHA regular-season title, the CCHA postseason tournament title, the NCAA Albany regional championship, and the runner-up in the national championship game last Saturday against Denver.