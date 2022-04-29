Denver blueliner Mayhew returning to Pioneers in ’22-23 for fifth season of NCAA eligibility

Denver defenseman Kyle Mayhew is returning to the Pioneers for a fifth season of eligibility.

Mayhew gained an extra year of eligibility through the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayhew appeared in 40 games during the 2021-22 season, recording career highs in goals (two), assists (nine) and points (11) while helping the Pioneers win the program’s record-tying ninth national championship. His plus-16 rating was also a personal best and his 43 blocked shots ranked second on the squad.

Appearing in his 100th career game on March 12 versus Minnesota Duluth, Mayhew now has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists), a plus-31 rating and 62 penalty minutes in 113 career games with the Pioneers. He has been named to the NCHC academic all-conference team and an NCHC distinguished scholar-athlete in all four of seasons at Denver (2018-22).