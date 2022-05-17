Wisconsin grad Brandt hired as new assistant coach for Badgers’ men’s hockey team

A Wisconsin native and graduate is coming back home to Madison as Andy Brandt, a 2006 NCAA champion, is joining the Badgers’ men’s hockey program as an assistant coach.

Brandt replaces Mark Strobel, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited to add Andy Brandt to our coaching staff,” UW head coach Tony Granato said in a statement. “Badger fans will remember him as a hard-working forward that left it all on the ice, as well for his contributions to our 2006 national championship team.

“Andy has lots to add to our staff and I can’t wait for our players to see the passion, energy and hockey expertise that he will add to our program.”

Brandt, a Wausau native, arrives in Madison from St. Norbert, where he spent the past five years as associate head coach. In his first season at SNC, he helped lead the Green Knights to the 2018 NCAA Division III national championship. The school returned to the NCAA quarterfinals in both 2019 and 2022, when the event returned after two years off due to COVID-19.

Prior to his tenure with the Green Knights, Brandt spent time as head coach and general manager of the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators. He served as interim head coach of what was then the Gwinnett Gladiators in 2014-15 before taking the reins of the Atlanta Gladiators for the 2015-16 season. He joined the staff as an assistant coach for the 2013-14 season after playing parts of six seasons with Gwinnett, along with AHL stints for Lake Erie, Manitoba and Abbotsford. He also played part of one season for Victoria of the ECHL.

He played in a team-record 357 games with Gwinnett, tallying 76 goals and 192 points. He also served as an alternate captain from 2007 to 2012, before becoming captain for the 2012-13 campaign.

As a Badger, Brandt skated from 2003 to 2007 and scored five goals and 14 points in 130 games played. He was voted the Jim Santulli 7th Man Award winner by Badger fans for both 2004-05 and 2006-07.

“It’s a thrill to be back in Madison and help out what I think is the nation’s greatest college hockey program,” Brandt said. “It was special playing and studying at Wisconsin, and I can’t wait to get back into it.”