WCHA Final Faceoff events returning to Ridder Arena for 2023, 2024 tournaments

The WCHA announced Wednesday that the 2023 and 2024 WCHA Final Faceoff championship tournaments are set to remain at the campus of the University of Minnesota and Ridder Arena.

The host site for the next two-year championship cycle was made following a vetting process and recommendation by the league’s staff and a vote of approval by the WCHA board of directors.

The 2022 Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena featured four programs ranked in the top 10 in the country, in Minnesota, Wisconsin, national runner-up Minnesota Duluth, and the eventual national champion Ohio State. Fans in attendance saw the top-3 finalists for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award competing on the ice in Taylor Heise (Minnesota), Gabbie Hughes (Minnesota Duluth), and Sophie Jaques (Ohio State).

The country’s first-ever facility built specifically for women’s hockey in the country, Ridder Arena is home to the seven-time national champion Minnesota.

Since its opening in 2002, Ridder Arena has been a 15-time host of WCHA championships (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), a regular host for NCAA regionals, and has been home to four Frozen Fours (2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, and upcoming 2025).