Notre Dame announces addition of blueliner Bavaro as transfer from Bentley

Notre Dame has added transfer Drew Bavaro ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Bavaro, a defenseman, recently completed his sophomore season at Bentley, where he skated in 36 games for the Falcons, totaling nine goals and adding 18 assists for 27 points.

He was a first team all-Atlantic Hockey selection. His 18 assists and 27 points were the top marks on the team, while his nine goals ranked third.

As a freshman during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Bavaro earned Atlantic Hockey all-rookie team honors after registering 12 points on two goals and 10 assists while playing in each of Bentley’s 16 games. He tied for sixth in the AHA in points among freshmen and tied for ninth in points among defensemen.