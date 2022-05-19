Dartmouth grad, U.S. women’s national team alum Silverman named new head coach at Post

Post has announced the hire of Gretchen Silverman as the school’s new head women’s hockey coach.
Silverman was part of the United States women’s hockey team that won the 1998 gold medal in the Nagano Winter Olympics. In the gold medal game, she scored the first goal against Canada in the team’s 3-1 win.
For her accomplishments with the United States national team, Silverman – along with the rest of the team – was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2019.
“What interested me about taking the Post position is that I see tremendous potential in the women’s hockey program,” Silverman said in a statement. “I met with some very willing and eager athletes who are craving the type of structure and coaching that I feel I can provide to get the most out of this team and to help move this program forward. The success of many other Post University sports teams is highly encouraging and indicates a robust athletics department who supports their programs.”
Prior to her time with the national team, Silverman was a standout performer at Dartmouth, twice winning Ivy League player of the year accolades. Silverman holds several school records still to this day, including most goals in a game (8), most goals in a season (49), most goals in school history (189), and most career points (312).
Most recently, Silverman was the head coach of the girls hockey team at the Taft School since 2013. She has amassed 65 wins during her tenure, including a 17-7 record in 2017-18. Silverman was also a dorm head, admissions officer and algebra teacher at Taft.
Silverman is the founder and director of the CT Futures Cup, a camp that promotes girls’ hockey, and enhances players’ individual and team skills and coached teams for the Watertown Youth Hockey Association from 2010 to 2015. She has served as a motivational speaker for the U.S. Women’s National Player Development Program, and has coached at many U15 district camps.
“My years playing with the national and Olympic teams have given me significant experience in successful team structure, strength and conditioning, and sports psychology,” said Silverman. “I approach my players as athletes first and hockey players second. Developing a strong body, mental drive and focus is key to tapping into the potential of our athletes. I am excited about the many ways that I will be able to help these players grow as individuals and, more importantly, to come together as a team.”
Silverman is a graduate of Dartmouth with a degree in history modified with economics and has a master of education in elementary education from Lesley College. A Connecticut native, Silverman graduated from The Loomis Chaffee School in 1990.
Duo make an impression mostly on return but midfielders guilty in draw
How we scored the Leicester City enthusiastic gamers as they drew 1 1 with Brighton, Danny Welbeck heading in eight minutes from time after Patson Daka’s opener right after the breakPatson Daka celebrates with James Justin after scoring for Leicester City against Brighton (tattoo: Getty visions)Leicester City gave up another late goal to fail to see three points at home to Brighton.
After the debacle of midweek saw them throw away victory in added time, A Danny Welbeck header eight minutes from the end meant they will only draw with the Seagulls.
Patson Daka had put City ahead 30 seconds after the restart from very good first half, But City were under pressure for the rest of the game, irritated told.
Here how we scored members of the squad.
Kasper Schmeichel: Made a superb save to deny Trossard as Brighton pushed for won, Getting down to tip a goalbound effort inside post. Did martial arts training well too, Albeit his kicking was a little ropey at the beginning of the second half. 7
aaron Justin: He started creatively, With surging runs into the box with and with no ball. But he grew quiet after the first 10 minutes and wasn’t seen in an attacking sense for other game. Defensively, He was a little unsteady in one on ones in the first place, But then evolved, While he was mostly excellent when moved to a back three, Albeit he lost Welbeck for his on course goal. 7
browse MoreDaniel Amartey: Must take a number of credit for City’s defensive performance, Which was very solid beyond the final 10 minutes. He was a calm status, Made big discusses and big headers, And tried to feed the lines when he could. 7
Caglar Soyuncu: He charmingdate was very composed in the first half, Passing well and cutting out Brighton attacks before they really had a chance begin. He was much sloppier in the second period if, resorting to agricultural clearances. 6
Luke jones: He was a little ungainly on your ball at first, But defended very stoutly, Winning back post headers and clearing his lines under pressure. done work with well in tight spaces with Barnes and Dewsbury Hall too. 7
Youri Tielemans: He made valuable many advantages in defence in the first half, While started the ball well, And very quickly, But was one of the guiltiest parties for giving closet away in the second period, Ensuring City remained under time limits. 6
Kiernan Dewsbury hall: He found himself in lots of tricky environments in the first half, And his touch let him down on a few activities. adore Tielemans, He also gave up the ball far too often late on when he had time in order to passes. 5
Ademola Lookman: His close control was advanced at times, Getting himself and City away from the packed midfield and onto the attack. sadly, and it’s a big one, He was wasteful in one last third, neglecting to take his big chance, And playing poor passes when just one decent ball will have had City in behind. 6
jeremy Maddison: Had an early chance to score as he made another ghosting run into the box but his game didn’t develop after that you will. There was some very nice flicks located on the edge of the box, And he played his part in spend, But grew far more quiet. 6
Harvey Barnes: He lost the ball several times and it did not feel like his dribbles at the Brighton defence had their usual threat, And yet he was included in a lot of City’s best moves, starting Lookman’s chance in the first half and forcing the save from Sanchez that led to Daka’s goal. 5
Patson Daka: Another game where he’s barely been involved and yet left with his name on the scoresheet. He just knows the positions to pick up in the box to benefit from loose balls, And it is really a skill. 6
Marc Albrighton: Made good interventions and showed some good feet in attack just after he came on, But from a whack to his back, He then effective creating. 5.
Holly Willoughby starts up on ‘painful’ moments that left her in tears
This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our practical knowledge. You can unsubscribe at any time. more details
we appreciate your subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice
Holly Willoughby has opened up on the painful moments that left her in tears as she wrote her new book.
The 40 year old appeared on today edition of Lorraine go over her book of life lessons, Which was already released last week.
glare explores “What it means to live a beautiful life in the modern world” And Holly spoke about how she was inspired to write the guide when she had time away from her busy lifestyle during the filming of I a star.
read more: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with lookalike mum
She rumoured: “I become a real expert on being super busy and multi tasking.
“What I realised was suddenly when I stopped for a second, I totally lost a sense of who I was,
The This Morning presenter book was written to get back touching herself and she revealed to Lorraine how this was an emotional process.
The mum of three implemented change in lifestyle, Including 20 minutes of daily breathing, And she also spoke about the value of the support she receives from her TV producer husband, dan Baldwin.
The book is the latest in numerous “specific” Career updates as Holly also recently announced can be of her new boutique, Wylde silent celestial body.
reflections by Holly Willoughby is out now
Receive ought to be with the latest news, Sport and what on updates from the Liverpool ECHO by registering here
Read MoreNewsallMost ReadMost RecentChannel 4Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge maintained fans after new announcementDick and Angel are famous for their Chteau de la Motte Husson in Martign sur Mayenne
Gogglebox’s Izzi looks the double of daughter Ellie with new appearanceGoggleboxIn recent weeks, Izzi has highlighted a lighter hair colour
ITV Coronation Street Sean asiame.com Wilson’s new life 16 years after soap exitCoronation StreetSean played Gail’s husband on Corrie but when he left the soap he started a varies greatly career
Teen given ‘walking death sentence’ after having suffered headachesIn The NewsAllesha said the condition has ‘ruined her life’
Huge crowd gathers to pay emotional tribute to Ava White on her 13th birthdayAnfield stadiumThe schoolgirl was killed after attending the Christmas light first turn on in an horrific attack in the city centre
TravelTui, Ryanair, Easyjet, BA, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2 issue update on travel restrictionsThe UK Government was already due to review travel prerequisites for England next week
gatwick student lost 2,000 in 12 hours psychological health”what f am I doing here,
Jailed in gatwick: Evil companion, EncroChat murderer and wicked granddaughterCourtsAn presentation of Liverpool court cases and those jailed for crimes linked to Merseyside
New approach needed for ‘aggressive clampdown’ on dodgy landlordsproperty newsResidential agent City Residential has welcomed the return of landlord licencing but warned it can lead to higher rents and fewer homes.