Long Island announces addition of seven transfer students for 2022-23 college hockey campaign

Long Island has announced the addition of seven transfer students for the 2022-23 season.

Adam Goodsir (Michigan State), Xan Gurney (Western Michigan), Santeri Hartikainen (American International), Noah Kane (Mercyhurst), Chris Pappas (St. Lawrence), Austin Rook (Skidmore) and Anthony Vincent (Holy Cross) are all set to join the Sharks.

“We are very excited to welcome this year’s recruiting class,” LIU coach Brett Riley said in a statement. “This group of transfer student-athletes will bring a veteran presence with great experience as we enter our third season of Division I hockey and continue to build and balance our classes. This group of young men bring a great blend of toughness, skill, hockey sense and — most importantly — character. We are very excited for this group to arrive on Long Island this fall.”

Goodsir appeared in 131 games with Michigan State, tallying six goals, 12 assists and 60 blocked shots. A forward, he was a three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree, AHCA All-American scholar and Big Ten distinguished scholar honoree.

Gurney spent this past season with Western Michigan but did not appear in a game.

Hartikainen has recorded 10 goals and 15 assists in 61 career games spanning three collegiate seasons with American International and Robert Morris.

Kane appeared in 45 games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with Mercyhurst, tallying nine goals and 11 assists as a forward. He was an All-American scholar and Atlantic Hockey all-academic team selection and earned the Mercyhurst most improved player award in 2021.

Pappas arrives from St. Lawrence, where he tallied two goals and eight assists in 26 games this past season.

Rook played in 71 games from 2018-19 through 2021-22 with Skidmore, tallying 21 goals and 41 assists. He was an AHCA All-American scholar and all-NEHC second team selection and was named to the NEHC all-rookie Team as a freshman. He earned undergraduate degrees in business and economics from Skidmore.

Vincent played up front for four seasons at Holy Cross, earning an accounting degree as well as three Glenn “Spike” Crane Memorial awards. He tallied five goals, seven assists and 44 blocked shots in 31 games as a senior in 2021-22 and was a three-year assistant captain with the Crusaders. Vincent appeared in 101 games over four seasons with Holy Cross, recording 16 goals and 32 assists. He was a two-time Atlantic Hockey all-academic team selection and earned a spot on the Atlantic Hockey all-rookie team as a freshman in 2019-20 after leading the Crusaders with 16 assists.