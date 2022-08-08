Potential new Division I men’s hockey conference on horizon with 10 possible schools ‘looking at opportunities’

According to the Union Leader, Saint Anselm’s men’s hockey could be part of a move to Division I if a new conference is potentially formed.

“We’re looking at opportunities for what we might do to elevate our men’s ice hockey program and give them the same branding profile opportunities and exposure that we’ve done on the women’s side,” said Daron Montgomery, the college’s director of athletics, in the report. “Those student athletes are having a tremendous experience with the women’s program and now the question is how can we look to do something similar on the men’s side?”

Saint Anselm’s women’s hockey team moved to D-I in 2017 and is now part of the NEWHA conference.

Earlier this year, NEWHA commissioner Bob DeGregorio looked at the potential expansion opportunities in D-I men’s hockey and reported his findings to 10 schools — Saint Anselm, Southern New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce, Saint Michael’s, Assumption, Post, Stonehill, Long Island, Lindenwood, and Utica.

“My recommendation to those 10 schools was, if you are serious about moving your programs forward, form a new (Division I) league and play for the next two years,” DeGregorio said. “That would be a very good thing, as far as I’m concerned, for the growth of Division I men’s ice hockey.

“So you play for two years and then if you become eligible for an automatic qualifier, perfect. If you don’t, there’s nothing you can do about it, anyway. Keep going, keep the league going, keep playing, and get your presidents active in this, get them blowing up the phone lines at the NCAA headquarters because, ultimately, it’s the presidents who will move the needle on this.”