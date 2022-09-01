Williams assistant, former Potsdam goalie Skidmore named to Niagara staff ahead of 2022-23 season

Niagara has announced the addition of Nate Skidmore to the Purple Eagles’ staff for the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Skidmore was the assistant coach at Williams.

“We are excited to welcome Nate to our uncommon family,” said Niagara coach Jason Lammers in a statement. “He has a tremendous drive to be on the road recruiting to find future Purple Eagles. He is an established coach who will help improve our goaltending while providing insights on how to score goals. He will add to recruiting and relationship building within the team.”

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to join a great staff and program at Niagara University,” added Skidmore. “I am excited to return to upstate New York and Division I hockey and am ready to start building relationships with the student-athletes, coaching staff, and the Purple Eagle community.”

During the 2020-21 season, Skidmore was the assistant coach for the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes. He spent the 2019-20 season with Rensselaer as a volunteer assistant coach.

A 2019 graduate of Potsdam, Skidmore was a goaltender and a four-year member of the Bears hockey program, finishing his career earning team MVP as a senior. Skidmore was a four-year AHCA Academic All-American honoree and was the Maxcy Molnar Award winner in 2019. He garnered Outstanding Instructional Design honors from Potsdam’s School of Education and Professional Studies in his senior year and Outstanding Exercise Science Student of the Year in 2018.