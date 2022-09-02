Army West Point hires former Albertus Magnus assistant Riley as Black Knights’ director of hockey operations

Army West Point has announced the addition of Jack Riley to the hockey staff as the director of hockey operations ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Riley, a Hobey Baker nominee and Atlantic Hockey all-conference selection during his playing career at Mercyhurst, joins the Black Knights after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Albertus Magnus. Prior to joining Albertus Magnus in 2021, Riley spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Manhattanville where he obtained his master’s degree in sports business management.

“We are really excited to add Jack to our staff,” said Army West Point coach Brian Riley in a statement. “He has a passion for the academy and the hockey program having been around them both pretty much all his life. There is no doubt that he will come in and make an immediate and positive impact with both our staff and the cadets.”

The Riley family has become synonymous with Army hockey over the decades, with Brian’s father, Jack, taking reign of the program as head coach in 1951 and holding the position until 1986 before being succeeded by his son Rob. After Rob’s 18-season tenure, Brian took over as head coach in 2003 and now enters his 19th season at the helm while welcoming another Riley to the staff.

Jack Riley scored over 100 points in his NCAA career, highlighted by his senior season with the Lakers where he was named Atlantic Hockey’s top defensive forward along with all-conference second team honors. He was also a Hobey Baker Award nominee during the 2017-18 season and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2018.

“I’m extremely honored and grateful to be given the chance to come back home to West Point, a place where I grew up and have come to love over the years,” said Riley. “I’m looking forward to contributing what I can to help this team win a championship. Lastly, I would just like to thank Coach Riley, Coach McKelvie, and Coach Marshall for the opportunity to be a part of the Army hockey family.”

Following his successful collegiate career, Riley signed his first professional contract in 2018 with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. He spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL, splitting time between the Royals and the Rapid City Rush before heading into coaching.