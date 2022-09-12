Frozen Fenway 2023 event to feature pair of women’s, men’s outdoor college hockey games

The city of Boston, Hockey East and Fenway Sports Management announced Monday the return of outdoor college hockey at Fenway Park with Frozen Fenway 2023.

The event will feature a women’s college matchup between Boston University and Holy Cross and a second to-be-announced contest, as well as two men’s college games featuring Northeastern vs. UConn at 2:30 p.m. and UMass vs. Boston College at 6 p.m. on January 7.

Tickets for the January 7 doubleheader are on sale starting September 22.

“We are thrilled to bring college hockey back to Fenway Park for the fifth time, continuing a tradition established in 2010,” said Brett Miller, director of special events at Fenway Sports Management, in a statement. “New England is home to some of the top hockey programs and most passionate fans, so this year’s Frozen Fenway promises exciting contests and memorable experiences for all who attend.”

“Fenway Park is an iconic venue that has already played host to memorable college hockey games, and our schools are excited to take the ice and compete for our fans and bragging rights,” added Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “These games at the park will create once-in-a-lifetime memories for the players, students, alumni, and all hockey fans. We are proud to be part of such a special event and appreciate the city of Boston and FSM for welcoming us back.”

Visit redsox.com/frozenfenway for January 7 ticket information and additional Frozen Fenway schedule updates.

Details for the Boston University-Holy Cross doubleheader, including game date, times, and ticket availability, will be announced at a later date.