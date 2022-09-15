Lake Superior State volunteer assistant Goldstein moves up to assistant coach for Lakers

Lake Superior State has promoted volunteer assistant DJ Goldstein to assistant coach for the Lakers.

“We are excited to announce the promotion of DJ to assistant coach,” said LSSU head coach Damon Whitten in a statement. “He came in with a reputation and background for skill development, and he quickly showed why he was so highly regarded in that area.”

Goldstein spent the previous season serving the program on a volunteer basis where he was involved in all aspects of the daily operations of the coaching staff while also assisting in hockey operations and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown.

“Goldstein did a great job of working with our players, enhancing and developing their skills,” said Whitten. “His work with the team also excelled in numerous other areas that are necessary to allow us to continue playing at a championship level. Our staff, players, and our administration all appreciate his great efforts in the past and look forward to building on those in his new role.”