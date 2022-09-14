Michigan Tech promotes video coordinator Fredrickson to director of hockey operations

Michigan Tech has hired Maxx Fredrickson as the Huskies’ director of hockey operations.

Fredrickson has been the video coordinator over the past three seasons in a student role but began full-time in July.

“I am pleased to welcome Maxx as a full-time member of our staff,” MTU head coach Joe Shawhan said in a statement. “His efforts as a student worker were invaluable and his dedication and attention to detail enhance the synergy of our entire operation.”

“I am excited to continue my role with the hockey program in a full-time capacity,” added Fredrickson. “I’m thankful to Joe for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Fredrickson joined the hockey staff prior to the 2019-20 season and was a part of the 2019 Great Lakes Invitational championship team and the 2022 NCAA tournament team.

In his new role, Fredrickson will manage all aspects of the collection, creation, and analysis of game and practice video and distribute it to the coaching staff and players. He will also help create scouting reports, analyze statistical data, and schedule practice. Fredrickson will assist with transportation, lodging, itineraries, and meals for team travel. He will also play a key role in the annual Michigan Tech Hockey Camp.

A local native of Calumet, Mich., Fredrickson has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in business administration both from Michigan Tech.