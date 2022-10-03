Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 3, 2022

(1) Ohio State at Minnesota State

The Mavericks took an early lead thanks to Kelsey King’s snipe three minutes into the game. Ohio State tied the game midway through the first on a goal by Gabby Rosenthal. Jennifer Gardiner put OSU up less than two minutes into the second and that score held to give the reigning national champions their first win of the season. In the second game, Ohio State needed three third-period goals to keep a clean record. Sofie Lundin scored her first as a Buckeye to get them on the board first, but then Mankato scored three unanswered to give them 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Anna Wilgren, Madison Mashuga and Claire Butorac gave the Mavericks that lead. Kenzie Hauswirth cut the lead in half midway through the second, but early in the third, Brooke Bryant pushed it back to two, giving MSU a 4-2 lead. Madison Bizal, Gardiner and Rosenthal each lit the lamp over about seven minutes of game play to put Ohio State up 5-4. A late power play gave Minnesota State a number of opportunities to send the game to overtime, but they couldn’t find the net and the Buckeyes escaped with the win and weekend sweep.

LIU at (3) Northeastern

Tindra Holm made 60 saves, but the Sharks could not hold off Northeastern as the Huskies took a 3-1 win. Mikayla Lantto scored for LIU first to give them a 1-0 lead in the second, but Northeastern answered just 37 seconds later to tie it up on a goal from Peyton Anderson. Freshman defender Jules Constantinople scored her first career goal midway through the third to make it 2-1 and Holly Abela added a goal late to give Northeastern the 3-1 win. In the second game, Alina Mueller had three goals and an assist, Chloe Aurard had a goal and three assists and Holy Abela had two goals to lead the Huskies to a 10-1 and weekend sweep. Bri Eid scored late for the Sharks to ruin the shutout.

(4) Minnesota Duluth vs. (11) Penn State

The Bulldogs took a bit of time to find their rhythm, but showed why they were last year’s national runner up with an explosive final frame. Mannon McMahon’s power play goal midway through the first would be the eventual game winner, but Anneke Linser scored twice in the second and McMahon added an even-strength goal to lead UMD to a 4-0 win.

(4) Minnesota Duluth at St. Lawrence

On Thursday, the Minnesota Duluth outshot St. Lawrence 38-23, but needed a power play goal in overtime to escape with a win. Anna Segedi, who returned to the Saints after a year off for the Olympics, opened the scoring just three minutes into the game. Gabbie Krause responded just seconds later to tie the game at one. Kristina Bahl gave the Saints the lead heading into the first intermission on a gorgeous power play goal as she weaved through the Bulldog defense and backhanded the puck into the net. Ashton Bell continued her quick start to the season with a power play goal in the third to tie the game and Maggie Flaherty scored in overtime to give UMD the 3-2 win.

Lindenwood at (5) Wisconsin

In the first game, Sophie Shirley, Maddi Wheeler and Lacey Eden each scored twice to lead the Badgers to a 6-0 win. On Friday, nine different Badgers combined for 10 goals to make it a weekend sweep. Jesse Compher was the lone UW skater to score twice. Caroline Harvey had five assists while Eden and Casey O’Brien each had a goal and three assists.

(6) Colgate at Mercyhurst

Sydney Bard, Tanner Gates, Kalty Kaltounkova, Sara Stewart and Danielle Serdachny each lit the lamp to lead Colgate to a 6-0 win on Friday. The teams played a scoreless draw into the third frame on Saturday before Danielle Serdachny scored the game winner. Kaltounkova added an empty-netter to secure a 2-0 win and sweep.

(15) Boston College at (8) Quinnipiac

Rookie Madison Chantler needed just three games to break out as she went beyond just scoring her first collegiate goal to tally a hat trick and lead the Bobcats to a 5-0 win on Friday. Quinnipiac dominated the game, out-shooting the Eagles 54-13 and controlling the flow of play.

New Hampshire at (8) Quinnipiac

Lexie Adzija and Madison Chantler scored and Olivia Mobley added two assists as the Bobcats took a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Bemidji State at (10) Clarkson

Anne Cherkowski had a goal and two assists and Gabrielle David added three assists to lead the Golden Knights to a 5-0 win on Friday. Rookies Ashyln Ham and Sena Catterall each scored their first career goals in the victory. In the second game, Beaver goalie Hannah Hogenson had a stellar game as Clarkson outshot Bemidji 34-19 but the game ended in a 2-2 tie. The teams traded power play goals in the first, with Ella Annick scoring for BSU and Darci Lappan lighting the lamp for the Golden Knights. In the second, Oliva Hanson’s goal put Clarkson ahead 2-1. Claire Vekich knotted the game and forced overtime, where the teams weren’t able to find a winner and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

(11) Penn State vs. St. Lawrence

The Nittany Lions secured their first-ever win over St. Lawrence thanks to grad transfer Courtney Correia scoring her first career hat trick en route to a 4-2 win. She and Alyssa Machado bookended a St. Lawrence goal by Julia Gosling in the second to have a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Correia added a power play goal to stretch it to 3-1 before Abby Hustler cut the lead to one. Correia’s empty-netter ensured the win.

RIT at (14) Vermont

Sophomore Evelyne Blais-Savoie, who had four goals all of last season, is already halfway to that number after one game as she led Vermont with two goals in their 5-2 win on Friday. Hailey Burns put the Catamounts on the board in the first, but it was a three-goal outburst from Theresa Schafzahl, Natalie Mlynkova and Blais-Savoie that put the game away. Chloe McNeil scored twice for RIT to ruin the shutout. On Saturday, Jaymee Nolan put RIT on the board first, giving them a 1-0 lead after the opening frame. Schafzahl and Corinne McCool gave the Catamounts a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Sara Levesque, Maddy Skelton and McCool extended it to a 5-1 win before Kyla Bear put one more on the board for RIT.