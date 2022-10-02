Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 1-2

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 26 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 1-2.

No. 1 Denver (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – UNLV* 0 at No. 1 Denver 10 (exhibition)

No. 2 Minnesota (2-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Lindenwood 0 at No. 2 Minnesota 4

10/02/2022 – Lindenwood 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 6

No. 3 Minnesota State (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – No. 3 Minnesota State 2 at RV Omaha 7 (exhibition)

No. 4 North Dakota (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Manitoba* 1 at No. 4 North Dakota 5 (exhibition)

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (2-0-0)

10/01/2022 – RV Arizona State 2 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

10/02/2022 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4

No. 6 Michigan (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Windsor* 2 at No. 6 Michigan 8 (exhibition)

No. 7 Quinnipiac (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Toronto* 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 4 (exhibition)

10/02/2022 – No. 15 Providence 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 4 (exhibition)

No. 8 Northeastern (1-0-0)

10/01/2022 – LIU 2 at No. 8 Northeastern 3 (OT)

No. 9 Notre Dame (0-0-0)

10/02/2022 – U.S. NTDP* 5 at No. 9 Notre Dame 3 (exhibition)

No. 10 Massachusetts (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – RV Sacred Heart 3 at No. 10 Massachusetts 2 (exhibition)

No. 11 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Boston University (1-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Bentley 2 at No. 12 Boston University 8

No. 13 St. Cloud State (2-0-0)

10/01/2022 – No. 13 St. Cloud State 3 at St. Thomas 1

10/02/2022 – St. Thomas 0 at No. 13 St. Cloud State 4

No. 14 Western Michigan (1-1-0)

10/01/2022 – No. 14 Western Michigan 1 at Alaska Anchorage 3

10/02/2022 – No. 14 Western Michigan 4 at Alaska Anchorage 1

No. 15 Providence (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Western Ontario* 2 at No. 15 Providence 5 (exhibition)

10/02/2022 – No. 15 Providence 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 4 (exhibition)

No. 16 Ohio State (2-0-0)

10/01/2022 – No. 16 Ohio State 4 at Mercyhurst 2

10/02/2022 – No. 16 Ohio State 4 at Mercyhurst 1

No. 17 UMass Lowell (1-0-0)

10/01/2022 – St. Lawrence 0 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 4

No. 18 Clarkson (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Ottawa* 3 at No. 18 Clarkson 7 (exhibition)

No. 19 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Michigan Tech (0-0-0)

10/01/2022 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 20 Michigan Tech 5 (exhibition)

RV = received votes

* = not eligible for poll