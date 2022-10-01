RECAP: BU’s Pandolfo, Union’s Hauge each earn first collegiate coaching wins; ranked teams net wins (some narrowly) on opening night of 2022-23 campaign

Two NCAA Division I men’s head coaches picked up their first collegiate coaching wins – Jay Pandolfo for Boston University and Josh Hauge for Union. And in non-exhibition NCAA games, all of the nationally-ranked teams held serve, even if it took overtime. That highlights the opening night of the Division I men’s college hockey season.

No. 12 Boston University 8, Bentley 2

The Terriers offense, led in large part by its freshman class, exploded for eight goals, including a two-goal, one-assist game from rookie Ryan Greene, as Boston University glided past Bentley, 8-2.

The victory was coach Jay Pandolfo’s first as a collegiate head coach. Pandolfo served as an associate head coach last season after a long career as an assistant with the Boston Bruins.

Five of the eight goals by Boston University were scored by rookies, but the back end was supported by the experienced veteran Drew Commesso. The junior netminder and second-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced to earn the win.

Tonight's No. 1 star – freshman Ryan Greene – pushed the lead to 4-0 with his first two goals as a Terrier! Here's the first… pic.twitter.com/oTWgZzgpvq — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 2, 2022

The Terriers scored four goals in the first 14:08 of the game to take early control. That included both of Greene’s tallies as well as goals by fellow rookie Quinn Hutson and senior Matt Brown. Jeremy Wilmer and Devin Kaplan were freshman who scored in the offensive barrage in the Terriers opener.

Union 4, RIT 3

Union first-year coach Josh Hauge joined Pandolfo in earning his first collegiate coaching win, but his hardly felt like smooth sailing.

The Dutchmen fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 before rallying with the game’s final three goals, including the game-winning tally from Carter Korpi with 1:33 remaining in regulation to lead Union to a 4-3 victory.

Korpi’s goal capped a two-goal performance for the rookie. Senior goaltender Connor Murphy earned the victory stopping 22 shots.

RIT grabbed an early 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Tanner Andrew and Evan Miller.

Korpi closed the lead to one at the 2:38 mark of the second period, only to have RIT’s Cody Laskosky response at 4:48 to extend the lead back to two goals.

That simply set up the Dutchmen’s comeback. Caden Villegas scored in the second before Josh Nixon buried the equalizer at 6:59 of the third and Korpi completed his heroics late.

Here are some of the moments around college hockey from Saturday that you might like to see with your own eyes:

Rookie Derek Daschke scores at 1:50 of overtime as No. 5 Minnesota Duluth wins in overtime again Arizona State

@derekdaschke secured the win with the OT goal! pic.twitter.com/u2Gj8nhOBy — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 2, 2022

Another rookie with a big snipe as No. 8 Northeastern gets the OT winner from Vinny Borgesi again LIU

Yes, this might have been an exhibition game, but how about these hands from Michigan's Seamus Casey

… and another